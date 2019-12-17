It’s just not the same.
Our family’s Christmas used to require at least one trip to the Hamilton Mall and surrounding stores. We’d spend at least an hour circling packed parking lots in search of a space and would usually wind up closer to Storybook Land than Macy’s.
That would lead to about two hours of trudging through the mall, me dragging packages while my wife charged through Macy’s, Sears, J.C. Penney, Olympia Sports and other stores with the same quickness, agility and determination you’re seeing from Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders.
She always had the same garish Christmas pocketbook — black with four Santas on the front and topped with white fur — given to her by her aunt, Jean Hober, and would be sweating profusely because she always insisted on wearing one of the roughly two dozen holiday sweaters in her collection.
There was always that one gift we had to get, even if it meant clandestine meetings in the back of Toys ’R’ Us — two Cabbage Patch dolls, a Cricket doll and a Teddy Ruxpin bear that was missing an eye after our infant son poked it for our daughter, two WWF (not WWE) pillows of Ultimate Warrior and Big Boss Man, at least a dozen wrestling figurines that would do battle in a tiny ring, a Washington Redskins football helmet (don’t ask) and a baseball glove for our son.
There was also lunch at the Hamilton Mall food court, where you had your pick of Arby’s, Cosimo’s Pizza, plus various places that featured cheesesteaks, Chinese food, gyros and this mysterious, exotic fare called sushi. Finding an empty table, however, was like playing a game of musical chairs without the music.
Finding a Christmas tree was always an adventure.
In the mid-1980s, the hotel on Perry Street in Cape May that is now called The Star, was our go-to. When they stopped selling trees, we’d go to LeGates Farm in North Cape May and the Kmart lot in Rio Grande. One year entailed driving along a muddy path in Erma and haggling with a guy brandishing a chainsaw.
Every year was the same. Ashley and Kyle would pick out a tree that would touch the ceiling of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, while Karen and I would try to explain that anything over 8 feet would be too tall.
Then I’d strap the tree to the roof of the blue Ford Aerostar van, search our shed for one of the five tree stands without rusted screws, and carry it inside while trying to ignore the trail of needles on the rug.
Decorating required climbing an extension ladder for an outdoor display. Inside, the shelf atop our TV bookcase contained the manger scene that Mrs. Maxwell made for my parents in 1961. When Norman and Patsy passed away in 2007 and 2009, respectively, we inherited the collection.
There was an annual trip to Storybook Land. Our kids would gawk and yell when Santa appeared and flicked a switch to turn the park into a white, green and red winter wonderland. I would gawk and yell when Kyle would drag me onto the Spinning Teacups and turn the wheel until I turned green and red.
Christmas Eve was spent at the children’s Mass at Star of the Sea in Cape May listening to Patsy sing carols, then Ashley and Kyle would leave milk and cookies for Santa. Karen and I would spend an hour hauling toys from the back room to the den, sipping cups of Patsy’s “special” egg nog between trips.
The only break in the streak came in 2006. The Eagles played at Dallas on Christmas Day that year, which required a Christmas Eve flight to Texas. Backup quarterback Jeff Garcia led a 23-7 victory for the Birds and celebrated by shouting, “Merry Christmas, Philadelphia!” as he left the field.
Some things are different now.
We’ll still make a trip to the mall at some point, but the majority of our gifts will be purchased through Amazon Prime.
Ashley and Kyle are 36 and 34, respectively. Kyle and his wife, also named Ashley, have given us two adorable grandsons. Now it’s his turn to leave milk and cookies for Santa.
We came extremely close to buying an artificial tree at Swain’s Hardware in Cape May the other day.
Some traditions are still there, however.
Karen put up the manger the other day.
We still make Patsy’s egg nog.
Last Saturday, we all went to Storybook Land and watched Hampton and Graham gawk and yell when Santa appeared. Karen even brought her pocket book.
Then I watched Kyle turn green and red on the spinning teacups.
David Weinberg’s Extra Points column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays online and Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
