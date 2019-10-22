You know things are bad in Eagles Land when Merrill Reese is feeling frustrated.
Reese, who is in his 43rd season as the team's play-by-play announcer, is almost always optimistic about the Birds. Win or lose, he's usually able to some sort of bright spot at the end of a broadcast.
Merrill and analyst Mike Quick were wrapping up the Eagles' embarrassing 37-10 loss to Dallas, one of the worse defeats in coach Doug Pederson's four-year tenure.
"Any rebroadcast, reproduction or other use of this broadcast is strictly prohibited," Merrill said on 97.3 ESPN Sunday night, "though no one in their right mind would want to rebroadcast this."
I listened to the final three quarters of the game while driving home from New York, where I scored as many brownie points as the Cowboys did actual points by taking my wife to see the hit Broadway play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at the Lyric Theater as her birthday present.
It was a terrific show, full of suspense, humor and stupefying special effects. It certainly topped the dreadful performance the Eagles gave against the Cowboys. If that had been a Broadway play, it would have closed after one night.
Watching the game after we got home only confirmed Merrill's assertions and proved that when it comes to predictions, I was about as far off as you could get.
I was so confident in an Eagles victory that I put $20 on them at the William Hill Sports Book at Ocean Casino Resort a few days earlier.
I put zero credence in the claims that Pederson's supposed "guarantee" would supply the Cowboys with bulletin board material, mainly because no one uses bulletin boards anymore.
Spending a couple days in the Eagles' locker room last week allowed me to take the temperature of the team. There was a sense they were sufficiently angry and disappointed about their 38-20 defeat at Minnesota the week before that they would trounce the Cowboys.
Turns out my thermometer was on the fritz.
The Eagles have now suffered back-to-back losses by 18 or more points for the first time under Pederson. The 75 total points allowed in the defeats were the most since they gave up 90 against Tampa Bay (45-17) and Detroit (45-14) during coach Chip Kelly's final season in 2015.
In true fashion, the latest loss has created angst among fans and some colorful nicknames.
They're clamoring for wide receiver Nelson "Agholorator" Agholor to be cut after seemingly pulling a Ricky Watters by short-arming a deep pass in the fourth quarter. The only thing missing was him saying, "For who? For what?" after the game.
They think wide receiver Alshon "Alshonymous" Jeffery should follow him out the door after reportedly leaking some gossip about discord in the locker room to an ESPN reporter.
The Eagles have made some moves over the last two weeks by cutting linebacker Zach Brown, defensive tackle Akeem Spence and cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who looked as if was holding the door open to the end zone for Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin during his 20-yard touchdown run.
As bad as it looks at the moment, however, the season is not over.
"We're one game out of first place in our division," Pederson said Monday. "There's still a lot of football left."
For proof, just look back to last season, when a 48-7 blowout loss at New Orleans left the Eagles at 4-6 with six games remaining.
They went 5-1 down the stretch to to earn a wild card, knocked off Chicago in the playoffs and were one dropped pass, by Jeffery, from possibly earning a spot in the NFC championship game.
There's no reason to think the Eagles can't stage a similar comeback this time and put Reese back in a good mood.
Actually, there is one reason.
Nick "Harry Potter" Foles isn't here to provide magic again.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press' print edition and Tuesdays and Saturdays online.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) strips the ball away from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Jeff Heath (38) and Leighton Vander Esch (55) look on as Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Jason Witten (82) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) jogs off the field after being fumbling the ball int he first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (55) and Jaylon Smith, right, tackle Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) who fumbles the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) looks to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) smiles as he talks with teammates during warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before Prescott threw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) gives chase in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before Prescott threw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass as offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) provides protection in the first half of an NFL football game agains the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) walks along the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches the end zone for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after running the ball as Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas (32) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Tavon Austin sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) participates in warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches the end zone for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham (55) looks on the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) attempts to make the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Derek Barnett, center, celebrates after sacking Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) as Akeem Spence (66) and Brandon Graham (55) look on in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles owner Christina Weis Lurie watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) smiles as he talks with teammates during warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) celebrate a sack of Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz by Lewis in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' La'el Collins (71), from left, Brett Maher (2) and Chris Jones (6) celebrate a 63-yard field goal kicked by Maher in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) attempts to break through a tackle by Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (97) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) attempts to break through a tackle by Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (97) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) attempts the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reaches up to catch a pass for a long gain agains the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is stopped shy of the end zone after catching a pass by Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (38) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) is assisted off the field by staff after suffering an unknown injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a long pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) blocks for running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) as Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) attempts to make the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a long pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (55) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' La'el Collins (71), from left, Brett Maher (2) and Chris Jones (6) celebrate a 63-yard field goal kicked by Maher in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence (90), Robert Quinn (58) and Jaylon Smith (54) celebrate a Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) sack in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles out of the pocket in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) attempts the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (99) pressures Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) on a pass attempt in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a pass and is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) carries the ball after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) celebrate a sack of Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz by Lewis in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82), Blake Jarwin, center, and Zack Martin (70) celebrate a touchdown catch by Jarwin in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is stopped shy of the end zone after catching a pass by Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (38) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates running the ball for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Jamize Olawale (49) and Tony Pollard (20) celebrate a run for first down by Pollard in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) and Akeem Spence (66) attempt to stop Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the blal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game as Zack Martin (70) and Travis Frederick (72) block in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher, center, is congratulated by the team after kicking a 63-yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones, left, holds and Jason Witten (82) blocks as kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks a 63 yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher (2), Dak Prescott (4) and Ced Wilson (11) celebrate a 63 yard field goal kicked by Maher in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass along the sideline in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills (31) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) blocks for running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) as Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) attempts to make the stop in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) walks onto the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fights through the line of scrimmage for a gain of short yardage as Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards (57) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) attempt the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) escapes pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, bottom rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) and Dallas Cowboys' Connor Williams, right, look on as running back Ezekiel Elliott, center, is upended by Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick, bottom rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) escapes pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, bottom rear, in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates running the ball for a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) returns an interception as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The Cowboys' Sean Lee (50) blocks middle linebacker Duke Riley (26) on the play. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles' Andrew Sendejo (42) and Jalen Mills (31) celebrate a interception by Mills in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) walks off the field late in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
A Philadelphia Eagles fan reacts during the second half of Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4), Blake Jarwin (89), Randall Cobb (18) celebrate a touchdown scored by Prescott on a running play as Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins (27) walks away in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles out of the pocket in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reaches the end zone for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry (47), Malcolm Jenkins (27), and Orlando Scandrick (38) defend in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
The shoes of Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott is featured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs the ball and reaches the end zone for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
