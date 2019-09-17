Foot injuries are not supposed to be contagious.
Try telling that to the Philadelphia Eagles, who have had so many that even their top fan is going to be wearing a walking boot for a while.
Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan is going to be out for four to six weeks with a broken bone in his foot suffered in Sunday's 24-20 loss at Atlanta. He'll join cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc and defensive tackle Malik Jackson on the sideline.
Now comes word that Eagles season-ticket holder Mike Trout, the two-time American League MVP from Millville, will undergo surgery this week.
Trout's been diagnosed with a condition called Morton's neuroma, which is the thickening of tissue around the nerve in the ball of the foot. It supposedly feels like you have a pebble in the ball of your foot. It's named after Dr. Thomas George Morton, a Civil War surgeon from Philadelphia.
"I was trying to convince myself (that it would improve)," Trout told the Los Angeles Daily News on Sunday. "I knew my body was telling me something. I kind of knew when I first got my MRI a few weeks ago that I would probably need surgery at the end of the year to get it removed. It just got worse… Sometimes it'd feel good. Some days, once it would flare up, it was tough to walk. It (stinks)."
Hey, at least it's not a Lisfranc fracture.
Trout, 28, will miss the Angels' last 19 games of the season and will have played in 134 of the Angels' 162 games.
Critics, otherwise known as Houston Astros fans, would argue that Trout's lack of durability should play a role when determining this year's AL MVP. Their vote would go to Astros third baseman Alec Bregman, who entered Tuesday's games hitting .295 with 36 home runs and 104 RBIs, among other impressive stats. Plus, he's missed just six games all year.
Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman also belongs in the conversation with his 34 homers.
Both also play for terrific teams.
Bregman's Astros lead the A.L. West and and entered Tuesday tied with the Yankees for the the best record (98-53) in baseball. Chapman's A's (90-61) are going to earn a wild card.
Bregman and Trout both have had outstanding seasons and would be good choices for the award.
Since I'm not a member of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, I don't have a vote.
If I did, it would go to Trout.
He is tied for the American League lead with a career-high 45 home runs and leads in slugging percentage (.645) and OPS (1.083) while topping the majors in WAR (8.3 according to baseballreference.com), OBP (.438), and walks (110). He also has 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts.
Trout also put up those statistics while dealing with yet another heartbreaking personal loss.
One year after the tragic death of Aaron Cox, his brother-in-law and best friend, Trout and the Angels were devastated when pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his Texas hotel room July 1.
"All these guys in here, I see these guys as more than my family," Trout said July 2. "To lose somebody like him, it's tough. ... I's bigger than the game. The friendship and love I had for him and his family, it's more than that."
The Angels honored Skaggs' memory when they returned to Anaheim on July 13. Players all wore No. 45 jerseys with "Skaggs" on the back. In his first at-bat, Trout smacked a home run that traveled 454 feet.
Trout is one of the rare players whose leadership and actions transcend analytics and statistics. He possesses qualities that are more than launch angles and exit velocities, like visiting Children's Hospital of Orange County on his birthday, entertaining children before games at the stadium, signing autographs until his hand aches like his foot.
We'll find out this winter if he wins the MVP award.
In my mind, he's already an MVP.
Most Valuable Person.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
