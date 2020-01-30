Hammonton High School is coming home.
After six years in the Tri-County Conference, Hammonton will rejoin the Cape-Atlantic League for the 2020-21 school year.
Now, it’s time for Wildwood to do the same.
Wildwood has played in the Tri-County Conference since 2002.
Wildwood and Hammonton were among the six schools that founded the Cape-Atlantic League in 1948. Despite that history, the reasons why Wildwood left for the Tri-County were understandable.
Like most decisions on high school league alignment, it revolved around football.
Wildwood truly is a one-of-a-kind school. With a freshman-through-junior class enrollment of 183 students, according to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, Wildwood is one of the state’s smallest public schools.
in 2002, Wildwood was the only Group I football team in the CAL. The Warriors had trouble competing against the CAL’s larger schools. They needed a league with other Group I football teams, and that league was the Tri-County Conference.
The Tri-County also was a good fit for Wildwood’s other sports. In 2002, enrollment in most CAL schools was on the rise. The league seemed to outgrow Wildwood.
But circumstances have changed since then.
The football question is now moot thanks to the West Jersey Football League. The CAL and every other South Jersey league is part of the WJFL. Wildwood will keep its WJFL football schedule no matter what conference it joins.
Just as importantly, enrollment at several CAL schools is on the decline. Buena Regional and Cape May Tech are also Group I schools. Wildwood would now fit nicely in a CAL division with Buena, Cape May Tech, Pleasantville, Wildwood Catholic and St. Joseph.
But the reasons for Wildwood to rejoin the CAL go beyond enrollment and football.
Because of where the school is located, few public schools in the state travel more to games than the Warriors.
The Tri-County schedule adds to that travel. Just this month, the Warriors' basketball teams have made a 135-mile round trip to Pitman and a 170-mile round trip to Gloucester Catholic.
The Warriors leave school early for some Tri-County road games and often don’t return home around 9 p.m. or later.
It’s also time for Wildwood to reignite its Cape May County rivalries against Middle Township, Lower Cape May Regional and, yes, Wildwood Catholic.
Wildwood plays some of these schools in non-league games, but those contests would be much more meaningful if they were CAL division or conference games. Imagine Wildwood playing Wildwood Catholic or Middle Township in a boys or girls basketball game with a spot in the CAL tournament at stake. Old-time Wildwood fans want those rivalries back.
Wildwood students grow up competing against students from Cape May County schools in youth sports only to get to high school and play most of their games against teams from Gloucester and Salem counties.
Wildwood should build on the experiences and the rivalries their athletes have in youth sports.
Finally, there’s the Wildwood Catholic/Wildwood issue.
A return to the CAL would mean a renewal of this rivalry, which would benefit both schools.
The schools are located on the same island, 1.4 miles from each other. Yet, the past few years they have rarely met in any sport.
I get it. Some — not all — Wildwood officials don’t want to play Wildwood Catholic because it’s a non-public school that draws athletes from a variety towns.
But in the Tri-County Conference, Wildwood is in the same division as Gloucester Catholic.
The Gloucester Catholic girls basketball team is a perennial state power that draws players from a variety of towns. Wildwood beat Gloucester Catholic 43-39 on Jan. 21. It was Gloucester Catholic’s first division loss in 14 years.
The Gloucester Catholic baseball team is a perennial power that has won 19 state championships and draws athletes from a variety of towns. In 2016, a prominent Wildwood baseball player transferred to Gloucester Catholic.
But the Wildwood baseball team will play Gloucester Catholic twice this spring.
If Wildwood can play Gloucester Catholic, why not Wildwood Catholic?
The CAL is currently realigning its divisions for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 schools years.
Wildwood should make a move to rejoin the CAL, starting in 2022.
Wildwood made the right decision in 2002 to leave the league it helped found. But nearly 20 years away from home is long enough.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.