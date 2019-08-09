WWE is heading north Sunday for SummerSlam, the first major pay per view since WrestleMania 35.
The main show is set to begin 7 p.m., meaning we will likely get a four-hour main card from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.
Before I get into Sunday’s card, here’s a look at what should be another great NXT TakeOver at 8 p.m. Saturday in the same arena:
- Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai: A grudge match stemming from Shirai’s recent heel run. Shirai should get the win because there is potential with this story.
- Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim for the NXT Women’s Championship: I don’t see any reason to take the title off Baszler.
- Street Profits vs. The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships: Era’s O’Reilly and Fish will challenge where they hope to get all the gold once again. That won’t happen, as Dawkins and Ford are just so entertaining.
- Velveteen Dream vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong for the North American Championship: The Bruiserweight holding the NA title? I will sign up for that in an instant. He wins, and Dream goes up.
- Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship: The match has an interesting stipulation. It’s a two-out-of-three falls match, where one part is a street fight, the second is a regular match and the third, if necessary, will be chosen by William Regal. This is the swan song for the challenger Gargano. I think he and LeRae both make trips to the main roster after NXT losses.
And now, a look at Sunday’s stacked card for SummerSlam. At the time of writing this, the card had nine matches, no preshow set and none of the tag team matches officially made, so anticipate there being more matches.
SummerSlam
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
I hope this kicks off the show. If Owens loses, he quits WWE. Nothing will get that Canadian crowd hotter than KO stunning Shane O’Mac all over the damn place.
Prediction: Stunners galore!
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
Honestly, this could steal the show. I’ve honestly felt Trish has done some of her best work since coming out of retirement in this little one-off feuds. I expect her to be just as great, and Charlotte is one of the two best women in the business. This match is going to own.
Prediction: Flair pins Stratus in Toronto.
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
We’re going to see The Fiend in action for the first time. Balor, in the mean time, doesn’t appear to be bring The Demon with him. This just sets up a great story for when Balor returns from the reported sabbatical he’s taking after Sunday.
Prediction: Fiend wins in impressive fashion.
Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
This was set up Monday after a nice swerve from the Miz/Ziggler build we were getting. That will pay off Monday.
Prediction: I’m setting the over/under at 35 seconds. Goldberg wins.
Cruiserweight Championship match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan
This is the main roster debut for Lorcan.
Prediction: Gulak retains.
United States Championship match: A.J. Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
I can watch these two go all day. I hope this is one of the lengthier matches of the night.
Prediction: Styles retains thanks to some help from The OC.
Raw Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
Nattie showed some serious fire Monday. I love it. I’m glad they still see her as a deserving title holder and challenger with such a deep women’s division anymore, because she really is one of the greats.
Prediction: Nattie winning could respark the fire Lynch has as a title chaser. It won’t happen though. Lynch retains.
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
They’ve booked this like two faces going for a title, which I really like.
Prediction: Bayley retains.
Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
This feud had a chance when Lesnar went nuts last week. But it died with Rollins’ bad limping, Lesnar’s half-hearted assault and Rollins’ lame promo. I want this feud done with.
Prediction: Lesnar puts Rollins out of his misery.
WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
This should be the main event of the show. The history is there, and it’s great. Orton is also a main draw, and a match with Kingston can only take Kingston’s title reign to the next level. A win for Kofi would mean even more.
Prediction: Kingston stands tall at SummerSlam.
WWE Power Rankings
A kayfabe look at the top 10 wrestlers and tag teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Monday Night Raw
- Brock Lesnar (1)
- Seth Rollins (2)
- Becky Lynch (3)
- A.J. Styles (4)
- Ricochet (5)
- Drew McIntyre (6)
- The Revival (7)
- Braun Strowman (8)
- Samoa Joe (9)
- Bray Wyatt (10)
Out: Baron Corbin (10)
On the bubble: Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Live
- Kofi Kingston (1)
- Kevin Owens (2)
- Roman Reigns (3)
- Randy Orton (7)
- Xavier Woods & Big E (4)
- Bayley (5)
- Shinsuke Nakamura (6)
- Finn Balor (8)
- Aleister Black (9)
- Ember Moon (UR)
On the bubble: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (10).
NXT
- Adam Cole (1)
- Velveteen Dream (2)
- Shayna Baszler (3)
- Matt Riddle (4)
- Street Profits (5)
- Io Shirai (6)
- Johnny Gargano (7)
- Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly (8)
- Roderick Strong (9)
- Tyler Breeze (10)
On the bubble: KUSHIDA, Damien Priest
