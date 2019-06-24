Cumberland County Community College right-handed pitcher Mike Miles was named the Spalding NJCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year on Monday.
The 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Vineland finished 12-0 with a 1.84 ERA. He also recorded one save. In 93 innings, he struck out 114.
Miles, a sophomore, led the Dukes to the first National Junior College Athletic Association D-III World Series title in program history. He was named the MVP of the World Series and the Region XIX Pitcher of the Year.
Cumberland finished the season 47-5.
"I am so proud of Mike for all that he accomplished on the field this season," Dukes coach Keith Gorman said in a statement. "Maybe more than what he did on the field, I am more impressed with the way he led us in practice and off the field — a true extension of the coaching staff.
"We have had some good arms around here, but he has to be right up there at the top of the list."
Miles, who was named an NJCAA D-III first-team All-American, was selected in the 28th round in the MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds this month.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Miles said in a telephone interview after he was drafted on June 5. ”This program has great coaches that prepare you for the future. And junior college can be a gateway for some players that didn’t get the best offers out of high school.
”But it’s been an amazing ride."
