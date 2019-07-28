Cody Stashak, 25, is a relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate.
Tuesday: Made his major league debut, pitching two shutout innings in relief of a 14-12 loss to the New York Yankees. He allowed four hits, striking out three.
Saturday: Made his second appearance, allowing a run on two hits in the seventh inning of a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Up next: After the series concludes Sunday in Chicago, the Twins are off Monday and begin a three-game series 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Miami Marlins.
Stats: Stashak has a 3.00 ERA in two relief appearances with the Twins. He's pitched three innings, allowing an earned run on six hits, striking out three. He made 31 combined appearances (two starts) for double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
