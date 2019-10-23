Maitland Demand and Erika Barbera scored Wednesday for Southern Regional High School field hockey to help beat Egg Harbor Township 2-0 in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal.
Third-seeded Southern (18-2) beat the sixth-seeded Eagles (11-8) at home.
Maddy Brown made two saves for the shutout.
Rebecca Macchia had 12 saves for Egg Harbor Township.
No. 6 in The Press Elite 11 Southern plays in the semifinals on Monday.
From Tuesday
NJSIAA South Jersey Group III, first round
(7) Absegami 1,
(10) Winslow 0
Brooke Felix scored the game winning goal in double overtime for Absegami (6-11) on an assist from Kelly Askins.
Kayla Ospina made nine saves.
Julia McKelvey had 11 saves for Winslow (2-11).
Absegami will play Ocean City on Saturday away.
Other matches
Lower Cape May Reg. 6,
Holy Spirit 1
Reese Bracken and Anna Franklin led Lower Cape May Regional (11-3-1) with two goals and an assist each.
Eden Brojakowski and Emma Golden scored one goal each. Maddie Schiffbauer had an assist. Makayla Hueber made three saves.
Maggie Cella scored for Holy Spirit (2-11-4) on an assist from Megan Erdman. Lauren Mevoli had 15 saves.
