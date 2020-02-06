Two Stockton University indoor track and field athletes earned Eastern College Athletic Conference monthly honors for January.
Edward Dennerlein and Jessica McRae were selected as the men's and women's ECAC Metro Field Athletes of the Month.
Dennerlein, a senior thrower, had the fifth-best shot put of the season with a personal record 16.95-meter throw at the Gotham Cup in Staten Island, New York, on Jan. 17. He also won the shot put at the Franklin & Marshall Coach I Open and TCNJ Dual Meet. He was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Men's Athlete of the Week twice in January.
McRae, a senior jumper, earned a pair of wins at the TCNJ Dual Meet in the triple jump (11.51) and long jump (5.27). The long jump win was the first of her career. The senior also finished third in the triple jump at the Gotham Cup. Her 11.57-meter jump was good for seventh in the nation.
McRae was named NJAC Women's Field Athlete of the Month twice in January.
Men's lacrosse: Stockton was picked as the favorite to win the Colonial States Athletic Conference in a preseason coaches poll.
The Ospreys, who went 18-3 overall and 6-0 in conference play, earned 46 voter points with five first-place votes. Montclair State was second with 44, and Kean was third with 35.
Stockton joined the conference as an associate member last season and beat Montclair in the CSAC title game 14-11 on May 4. The Ospreys went on to beat Morrisville State three days later in the first round of the Division III tournament, and their season ended in the next round at the hands of fourth-ranked York College of Pennsylvania.
Stockton will open the season at Delaware Valley on Feb. 14. The team begins conference play with a home game against Bryn Athyn on April 1. Also in the CSAC are Centenary, Rosemont and Keystone.
Men's basketball: Stockton lost 97-76 to Rowan in an NJAC game at home Wednesday.
Stockton fell to 13-8 and 10-4 in the NJAC.
For the Ospreys, sophomore Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) had 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. Freshman DJ Campbell (Vineland) added 10 points and four rebounds. Sophomore Kadian Dawkins finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. Senior Othniel Nyamekye had six points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Senior Steve Ferebee (Absegami) added five points and four rebounds.
Stockton played a competitive second to only be outscored by two points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 51-32 first-half scoring disparity. The team will return action at New Jersey City University at 3 p.m. Saturday.
