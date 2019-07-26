Results from Dennis Township's summer basketball leagues:
Playoffs
3rd-4th grade division
Carole’s Custard 37, Dennisville UMC 26: Dante Duca scored 25 points, and Alex Covarrubias, Noah Wallash and Briar McNair each had four for Carole’s Custard. Kate Creamer scored 14, and Brian Chammpion, Asher Thomas and Cody VanArtsdalen each had four for Dennisville UMC.
Sea Grove Garden Center 27, Franklin Bank 18: Joey Povio scored 20, and Juniper King had three for Sea Grove Garden Center. Carter Evans and Tristan Blakeslee each scored eight for Franklin Bank.
7th-9th grade division
First Bank of Sea Isle City 53, Community Thrift of SSUMC 24: Troy Billiris scored 18, and Tyler McDevitt added 10 for First Bank of Sea Isle City. Nick Izzi, Vinny Povio and Mia Elisano each scored six for Community Thrift of SSUMC.
Buon Gusto Pizzeria 41, Ocean View Resort 37: Colin Gery scored 12, and Logan Seger and Angelina Lorenzo each added six for Buon Gusto Pizzeria. Michael Craver scored 17, and Jake Frie added 11 for Ocean View Resort
Regular season
3rd-4th grade division
Tuesday
Carole’s Custard 18, Dennisville UMC 16: Dante Duca scored 10, and Alex Covarrubias and Briar McNair each had five for Carole’s Custard. Asher Thomas scored seven, and Katie Creamer had five for Dennisville UMC.
Franklin Bank 17, Sea Grove Garden Center 16: Joey Povio scored 11, and Gianna Peragine and Reilly Kelso each had two for Sea Grove Garden Center.
5th-6th grade division
Wednesday
Sturdy Savings Bank 48, Radzieta 42: Lily King scored 25, Samanta Kretschmer added 18 for Sturdy Savings Bank. Jimmy Richie scored 17, and Alli Nagle had 16 for Radzieta.
DT Municipal Alliance 29, Cape Insulation 17: Michael Dickinson and Joseph Raab each scored 11 for DT Municipal Alliance. Ryane Cileone scored eight, and Kyle Pettit added six for Cape Insulation.
7th-9th grade division
Tuesday
First Bank of Sea Isle City 49, Ocean View Resort 41: Troy Billiris scored 19, and Ben Lynch had eight for First Bank of Sea Isle City. Dane Dolack scored 18, and Michael Craver added 17 for Ocean View Resort.
Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 26, Community Thrift of SSUMC 21: Michael Danter scored seven, and Zach Steelman added six for Ciccotelli’s Barbershop. Vinny Povio scored 13, and Kaylee McGroarty had six for Community Thrift of SSUMC.
