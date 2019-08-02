Dennis Township Youth Basketball championship games
3rd-4th grade division
Dante Duca scored 17 points and Alex Covarrubias added four to lead Carole’s Custard to a 26-17 victory over Sea Grave Garden Center in the 3rd-4th grade division championship game Tuesday.
Joey Povio scored 16, and Travis DeHainaut had one for Sea Grave Garden Center.
5th-6th grade division
Samantha Kretschmer scored eight points and Lily King added six as Sturdy Savings Bank beat Cape Insulation in overtime, 21-19, to capture the 5th-6th grade division title Tuesday.
Kyle Pettit scored a game-hugh 16, and Rayne Cileone had two for Cape Insulation.
Monday
Cape Insulation 38, DT Municipal Alliance 25: Kyle Pettit scored 23, and Rayne Cileone added eight for Cape Insulation. Michael Dickinson scored 12, and Joseph Raab had six for DT Municipal Alliance.
Sturdy Savings Bank 32, Radzieta 19: Lily King scored 12, and Trey Hueber added six for Sturdy Savings Bank. Jimmy Richie scored 11, and Alli Nagle had six for Radzieta.
7th-9th grade division
Troy Billiris scored a team-leading 29 points to lead the First Bank of Sea Isle City to a 35-32 victory over Ciccotelli’s Barbershop to capture the 7th-9th grade division championship Tuesday.
Abbie Dickinson, Naomi King and Jordan Blakeslee each scored two for the First Bank of Sea Isle City.
Hutson Raffaele scored 10, and Jayden Raynis added nine for Ciccotelli’s Barbershop.
Monday
Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 38, Buon Gusto Pizzeria 21: Jayden Raynis and Michael Danter each scored seven for Ciccotelli’s Barbershop. Logan Seger scored nine, and Rylee Morrow and Angelina Lorenzo each added three for Buon Gusto Pizzeria.
— Patrick Mulranen
