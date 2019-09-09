Stockton University men’s soccer goaltender Dino Gromitsaris was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The junior earned two shutouts last week — a 1-0 victory over Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday and a 0-0- tie with Skidmore College on Sunday — and made 10 saves in three games. Gromitsaris did not face any shots against Skidmore. Franklin & Marshall is ranked 17th in the country among NCAA Division III teams.
Gromitsaris also made four saves in a 2-1 victory over Oswego on Saturday. In three games last week, playing all 290 minutes, he had a 0.32 goals-against average. He has allowed three goals this season.
The Bordentown resident leads the NJAC with two shutouts and ranks fourth in both goals-against average (0.60) and save percentage (.842).
The Ospreys are 3-1-1 with a nonconference matchup against Arcadia University at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
