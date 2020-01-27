Stockton University's DJ Campbell and Edward Dennerlein each earned a New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly award Monday.
Campbell was named the men’s basketball Rookie of the Week for the sixth time this season. Dennerlein was named men’s indoor track and field Field Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.
Campbell averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in two games last week for the Ospreys (11-7, 8-3 NJAC). The Vineland High School graduate also had a team-leading four steals and had three assists through both contests — an 82-78 loss to Montclair State and a 63-59 loss to Ramapo College.
The freshman also shot 90% from the free-throw line and extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games.
Stockton will host NJAC rival Rutgers-Camden at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Dennerlein won the shot put in the Coach I Open at Franklin & Marshall College on Saturday. The senior's toss was 16.44 meters, which beat 41 other competitors. Dennerlein also placed second behind teammate Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) in the weight throw (15.55).
Wan's first-place throw was 16.90.
Stockton next competes in The College of New Jersey Dual at 6:50 p.m. Friday in Lawrenceville.
