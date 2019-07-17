Dom Fiorentino doubled in Brendan Bean in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead Ocean City to a 3-2 victory over the Margate Green Wave in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Tuesday evening.
Fiorentino also contributed defensively in center field.
Andrew DiPasquale, the winning pitcher, went the final three innings and struck out seven. Nick Pave started the game, pitching five innings and striking out seven.
Rocky Lacovara had two hits and two stolen bases for Margate.
— Patrick Mulranen
