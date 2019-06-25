ATLANTIC CITY — During Atlantic City Blackjacks’ home games, the Jack of Spades enthusiastically roams Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall starting chants and pumping up the fans.
“Hey, where are all my Blackjacks’ fans at?” he yells at the crowd.
Dorian Gilmer says he initially thought his idea of becoming a costumed Blackjacks super fan was “ridiculous” and would be short-lived, but he’s become something of a celebrity during the expansion team’s Arena Football League games at Boardwalk Hall.
He’s instantly recognizable when decked out like a jack from a deck of playing cards, wearing a red, yellow, blue and black costume that’s made of a light material and slips right over his regular clothes, complete with a faux crown.
Fans, coaches and players quickly learned to love and recognize the spirited fan.
“The people enjoy it,” Gilmer said. “Even the fans that come from out of town like it. They come all the way around the arena to take pictures and introduce themselves. It’s amazing to me. I’m happy that it’s turning into something, and I want to expand my impact beyond the football game.”
Gilmer, who declined to give his age and says he has lived in Atlantic City for 30 years, has always supported local professional teams, including previous Atlantic City teams such as the Surf (baseball), Seagulls (basketball) and CardSharks (indoor football).
But Gilmer wants to help ensure the Blackjacks remain in the resort.
“I’m just a fan of everything Atlantic City,” Gilmer said. “So I was glad to see them bring the Arena Football League here.”
Gilmer, who says he is a promoter of concerts and festivals in Atlantic County, created his Jack of Spades alter ego to strengthen the Blackjacks’ fan base and help in his way with the revitalization of Atlantic City.
In costume, Gilmer has made many people smile and kept them engaged with the game. He takes photo requests from fans and even the team’s cheerleaders.
And now, Gilmer, who has no official affiliation with the team, is even more of a Blackjacks fan.
“It’s great to see that,” Atlantic City coach Ron James said. “It’s what makes arena football so exciting and fun to be apart of. To have someone that energized and getting other fans more into the game, is something that is really special to see.
“I love seeing the fans engaged.”
Gilmer especially enjoys the impact his alter ego has on the younger fans. Children have approached Gilmer to give him a hug before asking for a picture with the Jack of Spades.
“It makes them smile,” Gilmer said. “I almost started crying when they first did that.”
Gilmer plans to attend local events in his Blackjacks outfit and spread that joy plust awareness of Atlantic City’s new pro team. Next on hist list: the 33rd annual Red, White & Blueberry festival Sunday at Hammonton High School.
He said there will be a Loud and Proud fan section at Atlantic City’s next home game at 7 p.m. July 6 against the Philadelphia Soul. Gilmer said the idea is to sell out section 118 at Boardwalk Hall.
“The fans that have a good time and enjoy themselves want to come out to more games,” James said. “The fans really are a part of the game, and they can create a really great atmosphere and environment for others. I’m really proud as a coach to see that engagement.
“We are anxious to get back home, and I would just keep encouraging fans to come out and support us.”
The Blackjacks are 3-6 overall but 3-1 at Boardwalk Hall.
“The fans are great,” Gilmer said. “It’s a high-energy game, and it’s a lot of fun to watch. But it’s even more fun to be involved with it. I’m having a great time, and everyone seems to enjoy it.”
