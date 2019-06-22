OCEAN CITY — Ocean City High School football coach Kevin Smith watched some routine drills on the sideline at Carey Field on Saturday.
But the picture-perfect afternoon was different for Smith.
Smith was among the many parents who took their children to Vinny Curry’s fourth annual youth football camp. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end paid for the event that featured 300-plus children from kindergarten through eighth grade.
"It is fantastic for the area to have a high-profile guy like Vinny out here," said Smith, who was cheering on his 9-year-old son, Aidan. "It's wonderful because this is such a great venue. I think it's an excellent event."
Curry trains each summer at Local Gym and Fitness in Ocean City with Jon Porter, one of the gym's instructors. The 30-year-old Curry also has visited with the Red Raiders' football program on several occasions.
Curry, a native of Neptune, said he will train at Local Gym for the eighth straight summer. Saturday was the first time Curry brought his youth camp to South Jersey.
"I am out on this field all the time," Curry said. "I always see the kids playing football. I just wanted to do something special and bring it down to Ocean City."
The kids received a green Curry-themed shirt when they arrived. The coaches, including former Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell, wore the same T-shirt but in white.
There were tables set up with healthy smoothies, water, pretzels and other snacks. Curry wanted to ensure the kids remain hydrated after running drills in the heat.
Carl Wanek, president of the Junior Raiders youth football club president, watched the camp with his son Cooper, 3.
"Everybody in the community tries to come together," he said. "That's what makes (Ocean City) great."
Jennifer Morrison and her husband, Joseph, registered their kids — Justus, 9, and Jacob, 5 — and friend Wyatt Lawn, 9. Both Justus and Jacob play football for the Abington Raiders in Pennsylvania.
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to earn the fundamentals, especially if they are involved with football," said Jennifer Morrison, 45, of Wyncote.
Jill Francisco and family traveled from West Virginia to support Curry on Saturday.
Curry's mom, Linda Jackson, died during his senior season at Marshall University. Jill Francisco wrote him a letter of encouragement and, ever since, the Francisco family and Curry have been friends.
"Vinny has always been very generous with the community with what he does on and off the field," said Jill, 46, of Huntington, West Virginia. "He always wants to help the kids, and he loves to give back."
Curry spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII the previous season. Curry smiled when asked about being back with the team that drafted him in 2012.
"It feels right," he said. "Everything feels in place. Everything feels normally, like it's supposed to be like this.
"But it's all about the kids having fun today."
