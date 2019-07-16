A knee injury Chris Maragos suffered during the 2017 season has forced former Philadelphia Eagles safety to retire.
On Tuesday, Maragos announced on Twitter he was leaving the NFL after nine seasons, including the last five with the Eagles.
Maragos recently underwent a third knee surgery since getting hurt at Carolina in Week 6 of the 2017 season. He missed the rest of that season, including the 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl, and sat out all of last season.
"Unfortunately, my career will be cut short and I'll no longer be able to play due to a knee injury, surgeries, and the rehabilitation from it," Maragos tweeted. "When I think back to all the amazing times playing football, I'm deeply grateful for the relationships and moments that I've experienced with so many great people."
He signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2014 and immediately became the team's top special-teams player, as well as a backup safety.
In 2014, he led the Eagles with 14 special teams tackles, scored his first NFL touchdown, and also recorded a forced fumble and blocked punt en route to being named a Pro Bowl alternate.
"To all the fans that supported me, especially Eagles fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart," Maragos wrote. "'I've tried to put on display every single snap how I think each and every one of you would play the game if you were able to.
"I hope I've made you proud by the intensity and passion that I played with, by leaving it all on the field every single time I stepped between the lines."
Maragos' playing style and attitude made him a popular player during his stops with San Francisco (2010) and Seattle (2010-13) following a college career at the University of Wisconsin that began as a walk-on.
When he announced his retirement, former teammates filled his Twitter feed with well wishes and thanks. Former Wisconsin standout J.J. Watt, former Seattle teammate Richard Sherman and former Eagles such as Emmanuel Acho, Trey Burton and Jeremy Maclin chimed in.
"One of my all time favorite teammates," tweeted Burton, who is now with the Chicago Bears. "I could go on and on about what this dude meant to not only the culture of the locker room but also to my family and I. You’re first class man! Congrats on an awesome career!"
