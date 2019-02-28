If you think you're good enough to play for Atlantic City's new Arena Football League franchise, you will get a chance to prove it later this month.
Coach Ron James will host open tryouts on Saturday, March 30, at Total Turf Experience in Pitman (Salem County).
"We are always looking for those diamonds in the rough," James said earlier this month. "We want to find those players who slipped under the radar."
Players who are at least 18 on March 30 are eligible. They can register for the tryouts on the team's web site for $65 via credit card or can pay $80 at the tryouts via cash or cashier's check only.
Everyone will be timed in the 40-yard dash and short shuttle run with other position-specific drills and possible one-on-one workouts. All positions - quarterback, wide receiver, fullback, defensive back, linebacker, defensive line, offensive line and place-kicker will be evaluated.
Players are asked to bring appropriate workout gear along with shoes/cleats. No metal cleats are permitted.
James said he plans on bringing 35 players to training camp in early April and will carry 24 on the opening-day roster.
Only a few players from the tryout will likely be signed. Every player who was in the Arena League in 2018 will become a free agent on Friday and most of the roster will be comprised of those players.
The Atlantic City team offered quarterback Johnny Manziel a chance to attend the tryouts via Twitter after he was released from the Canadian Football League on Wednesday, but the former Cleveland Browns draft pick is expected to join the Alliance of American Football (AAF) or the revamped XFL next year.
Lacey Township High School graduate Warren Smith is considered the leading candidate to be Atlantic City's quarterback. Smith, 29, has played in various indoor leagues for the last six seasons and spent last year as a backup with the AFL champion Washington Valor.
