The Arena Football League announced Wednesday that single game tickets for the Atlantic City Blackjacks will go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Blackjacks' home opener is May 4 against the Columbus Destroyers. Home game will be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at ACBlackjacks.com.
"With the announcement of our single game tickets on sale, fans now have an opportunity to buy tickets to all of our home games," Blackjacks COO George Manias said in a news release. "We hope our fans come out in full force and create a true home field advantage for our players."
Blackjacks head coach Ron James also expressed excitement for the inaugural season.
"I can't wait to meet all of our great Atlantic City football fans," James said. "As we enter the 2019 AFL season it is the fans that will push the Blackjacks to success in our inaugural year. We feed off the energy of the crowd.'
