First round (No. 22 overall)
Andre Dillard, tackle, Washington State
6-5, 315 pounds. ... First offensive lineman drafted in the first round by the Eagles since tackle Lane Johnson in 2013. ... First player from Washington State drafted by Eagles since wide receiver Brandon Gibson (sixth round) in 2009. ... Regarded by most draft experts as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. ... Three-year starter at Washington State, where his father (Mitch) played in the 1980s. ... Will be the Eagles’ starting left tackle at some point.
Second round (No. 53 overall)
Miles Sanders, running back, Penn State
5-11, 211 pounds. ... First running back drafted by the Eagles in the second round or higher since LeSean McCoy (second round) in 2009. ... First player from Penn State drafted by the Eagles since running back Tony Hunt (third round) in 2007. ... Rushed for 1,247 yards on 220 carries last season as Saquon Barkley’s replacement. ... Versatile back who needs work on pass blocking and ball security. ... Could be the Eagles’ top running back as a rookie.
Second round (No. 57 overall)
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, wide receiver, Stanford
6-3, 225 pounds. ... First wide receiver drafted by the Eagles in the second round or higher since Nelson Agholor (first round) in 2015. ... First player from Stanford drafted by the Eagles since safety Ed Reynolds (fifth round) in 2014. ... Caught 63 passes for 1,059 yards and a Pac-12-best 14 touchdowns last season. ... Both parents were professional basketball players. ... Tall, strong, athletic player who should be an immediate contributor.
Fourth round (No. 138 overall)
Shareef Miller, defensive end, Penn State
6-4, 254 pounds. ... First defensive player from Penn State drafted by Eagles in franchise history. ... Philadelphia native. ... Had 100 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 34 career games for Nittany Lions. ... Provides depth at defensive end with Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Josh Sweat and possibly Chris Long.
Fifth round (No. 167 overall)
Clayton Thorson, quarterback, Northwestern
6-4, 226 pounds. ... First quarterback drafted by Eagles since Carson Wentz (first round) in 2016. ... First player from Northwestern drafted by Eagles since quarterback Mike Kafka (fourth round) in 2010. ... Threw 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions last season. ... Could compete with Nate Sudfeld for backup spot behind Wentz.
