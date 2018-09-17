Eagles Buccaneers Football

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watched his team, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

Why this is their biggest game of the year

Indianapolis (1-1) at Eagles (1-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Carson Wentz will try to help the Eagles bounce back from a 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay. They hope to avoid their first 1-2 start since 2015. It also marks the return of former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is the Colts' head coach.

3-and-out with Doug Pederson

(from Monday's news conference)

Q: Was there any hesitation on your part to start (Wentz on) Sunday?

A: He's cleared, he goes. I've said all along that he's our guy. We drafted him to be our guy.

Q: How did Nick Foles take the news?

A: The great thing about our (quarterback) room is there are no egos. We owe a lot of gratitude to Nick for what he's done and how he's led this football team."

Q: Do you need to add another wide receiver?

A: We're always and constantly looking at adding depth and talent at any and every position.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

