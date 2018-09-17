Why this is their biggest game of the year
Indianapolis (1-1) at Eagles (1-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback Carson Wentz will try to help the Eagles bounce back from a 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay. They hope to avoid their first 1-2 start since 2015. It also marks the return of former offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who is the Colts' head coach.
3-and-out with Doug Pederson
(from Monday's news conference)
Q: Was there any hesitation on your part to start (Wentz on) Sunday?
A: He's cleared, he goes. I've said all along that he's our guy. We drafted him to be our guy.
Q: How did Nick Foles take the news?
A: The great thing about our (quarterback) room is there are no egos. We owe a lot of gratitude to Nick for what he's done and how he's led this football team."
Q: Do you need to add another wide receiver?
A: We're always and constantly looking at adding depth and talent at any and every position.
