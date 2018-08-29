PHILADELPHIA — Quarterback Joe Callahan and the rest of the Eagles’ backups will get one more chance to try to earn a spot on the regular-season roster or practice squad on Thursday.
Callahan, a 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate and Absecon resident, is expected to get extensive playing time in the Eagles’ preseason finale against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.
“I feel comfortable with the game plan, so I just want to go out there and execute the plays,” Callahan said Tuesday. “All you can do in this situation is try to put on a good performance and hope for the best.”
All NFL teams must be at the regular-season limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles currently have 90 players on their roster.
Callahan, 25, is fighting to earn one of those 53 spots or perhaps land on their 10-player practice squad. He has one season of practice squad eligibility remaining after spending most of the last two seasons on Green Bay’s unit.
The other option is to play well enough on Thursday to draw the interest of another team and get claimed off waivers.
“It’s never a fun day getting waived,” said Callahan, who has experienced it six times with Green Bay, Cleveland and New Orleans since 2016. “But that’s the life of an NFL player who’s fighting to make the roster.”
Callahan has completed 10 of 21 passes for 98 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during the preseason, but he hasn’t had many opportunities since the first game against Pittsburgh on Aug. 8, when he went 8-for-18 for 91 yards with a makeshift supporting cast.
His parents, Joe and Judy Callahan, traveled to Cleveland for the game last Thursday, but their son didn’t play in a 5-0 loss to the Browns.
He will have plenty of supporters in the stands on Thursday, however.
“It was a little disappointing they didn’t get to see me play, but we still had a good time out there,” Callahan said. “I spent seven or eight weeks with the Browns (in 2016), so I knew all the cool places to go sightseeing.
“I’ve got tons of high school friends and people I grew up with coming to this one (on Thursday). Hopefully, I’ll be able to take advantage of my opportunities.”
Quarterbacks Nick Foles and Carson Wentz will not play against the Jets. There is a chance that Nate Sudfeld will get a few series before giving way to Callahan and Christian Hackenberg.
Hackenberg, the Jets’ second-round draft pick in 2016, has not played since signing with the Eagles Aug. 12.
“We haven’t really seen much of either (Callahan or Hackenberg),” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday. “Christian obviously hasn’t played in a game here. Joe played a little bit in the first two games.
“Joe has obviously been here the longest, so we want to see how well he can process the information and call plays in the huddle. It’s a little different than a practice setting, or looking at it off of a card, servicing the defense (in practice), things of that nature.”
Hackenberg, a former Penn State University standout, will be back on the field for the first time in a year.
His last NFL action came on Aug. 31, 2017, when he was with the Jets and playing against the Eagles in the preseason.
“The people here have done a great job of providing me with the resources to get better,” Hackenberg said Tuesday.
“You tend to hit your stride at some point. Each day’s gotten easier. I’m confident enough in myself to know that I can play. When I get the opportunity, I am going to take it and run with it.”
