Absegami High School graduate Abdullah Anderson is back in the NFL.
Just days after being released by the Chicago Bears, the defensive end, who also played at Bucknell University, was one of 10 players signed to the Bears’ practice squad.
Anderson was an undrafted rookie who was named an NCAA FCS All-American by the Associated Press.
He was also the 2017 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.
In 10 games last season, he had 42 tackles, including nine for a loss, and 2.5 sacks.
In 43 career games at Bucknell, he had 171 tackles, including 33.5 for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 14 defended passes, four blocked kicks, two fumble recovers and an interception.
— Mark Melhorn
