The Arena Football League announced the launching of a team in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.
The team will play its home games in Nationwide Arena, and will begin play by Spring of 2019. They will play 12 regular season games.
"This is a banner day for the Arena Football League, with the return of one of the league's most attractive markets that has proven to be comprised of loyal fans," AFL executive committee chairman Ron Jaworski said in a news release. "We are going to deliver an AFL team that will immediately excite and draw in the people of Columbus."
The team previously existed as the Columbus Destroyers from 2004 to 2008. They averaged over 14,000 fans per game.
The Destroyers made a trip to the ArenaBowl in 2007 behind quarterback Matt Nagy, now head coach of the Chicago Bears.
With the inclusion of the Columbus team, the AFL has expanded to six teams entering the 2019 season. The league announced last month that Atlantic City is joining the league.
The team name, coaching staff and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
