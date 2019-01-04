PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton will each play against their former teams in Sunday's wild-card playoff game at Soldier Field.
Jeffery spent his first five NFL seasons with the Bears (2012-16) before signing as a free agent with the Eagles last season. Burton joined the Bears this season after four years in Philadelphia.
"I can't wait for this game, for sure," Jeffery said Wednesday. "But I'd feel that way no matter who we were playing. (Going to Chicago) isn't a big thing. I love the city of Philadelphia. Chicago was just when I was there for work."
They were Eagles teammates last season and played huge roles in the helping the team win the Super Bowl.
Jeffery caught three passes for 73 yards against New England, including a 34-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles in a 41-33 victory. That capped an impressive postseason for Jeffery. He gained 219 receiving yards and scored three TDs — both were Eagles playoff records — during their run to the championship.
Burton was a central figure in arguably the biggest play in Eagles history.
His 1-yard TD pass to Foles against the Patriots as part of the Philly Special will never be forgotten. There is even a statue of Foles and coach Doug Pederson discussing the play outside Lincoln Financial Field.
"(The play) will always be a part of my life, my family's life, and no one can ever take the Super Bowl away from us," Burton said during a news conference in Chicago on Wednesday. "It was an unbelievable time, but now I'm here. I'm excited to be here."
Both have enjoyed successful seasons this year.
Jeffery missed the first three games after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff but is still the team's second-leading receiver with 65 catches for 843 yards and six TDs.
He has 16 receptions for 301 yards and a TD in the three games since Foles replaced injured Carson Wentz.
"He's really kind of come on the last month of the season," Pederson said during Friday's live-streamed news conference. "When the balls go his way, he's aggressive to the ball. Of course, he's excited about going back to Chicago and looking forward to that opportunity."
Burton signed a four-year, $32 million contract with Chicago after the Eagles opted not to offer him a deal.
He's become a key part of the Bears' offense. He's caught 54 passes for 569 yards and six touchdowns.
"Trey was in my wedding, so obviously our relationship goes well beyond football," Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said Wednesday. "We talk all the time, and it's going to be exciting to see him out there on Sunday."
Notes: Sunday's game means Eagles defensive end Chris Long will play against his brother Kyle, a Bears guard. In addition, their father, Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, will celebrate his 59th birthday Sunday.
"They tell us to tune out the outside, you know, media, stuff like that, but you can't tune out your family," Kyle Long told NFL Network on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, I'm playing against my family this week. You’ve got to look at it as just another dude out there. He kind of looks like me, possibly, but on Sunday, we're not related."
