The Arena Football League said Friday its Ohio expansion team will be called the Columbus Destroyers.
Atlantic City also will field an expansion team this year. The Atlantic City franchise, which will play at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, has chosen but not revealed its name. The finalists were: Blackjacks, Gamblers, High Rollers, Jackpot and Royals but says it has been selected.
The league also said former Arena player and coach Matthew Suk will be Columbus’ head coach.
“Columbus was a very successful AFL organization in the past, with its incredibly strong market,” said AFL Commissioner Randall Boe. “Judging by the enthusiasm we’ve seen since over the last several weeks, their future is looking incredibly bright. The fans are excited to have an AFL team back in Columbus. It’s going to be a great season for Arena Football.”
A previous edition of the Destroyers played in the league from 2004 to 2008 and averaged more than 14,000 fans per game.
Teams will play 12 regular-season games in 2019.
