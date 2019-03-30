PITMAN — Robert Kling Jr. initially played only soccer during the fall sports season at Vineland High School.
But Kling, who graduated from Vineland in 2017, decided to become the kicker on the football team during his junior and senior seasons and set multiple program records.
Kling, 19, was among the 100-plus athletes who attended an open tryout for the Atlantic City Blackjacks at Virtua Total Turf Experience on Saturday.
“This is ridiculously incredible,” said Ron Jaworski, the AFL executive committee chair and owner of the Philadelphia Soul. “The effort and energy that a lot of people put into this, to see it finally come to fruition today, to me, professional football is now in Atlantic City.”
The athletes, who ranged from first-timers to experienced players, were tested in various drills, including the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, position-specific drills and one-on-ones.
Kling competed in drills with about seven kickers, nailing field goals from different ranges.
“I think I did pretty good,” Kling said, who said he holds Vineland records for the most extra points in a season, career and game and career field goals. “I (feel) pretty confident. We had a good group out today. Some kids (were) very experienced.”
Tamburrah Davis, a 2007 Egg Harbor Township graduate and a Pleasantville resident, competed for a spot at linebacker but said he would play whichever position the team needs.
The 29-year-old also competes for the South Jersey Pitbulls, a semi-pro team based in Jackson Township.
“This was kind of the next step up to further my experience and knowledge in football,” Davis said. “I have been playing since I was 8 years old, so it’s something of a passion for me. I just want to get to a better spot in my life with football.
“I feel good. Hopefully, I make it.”
Atlantic City coach Ron James and his staff were there to evaluate the players. They will decide Sunday or Monday which players to keep when training camp opens April 8.
James said 35 players will come to camp, and the team already has acquired about 25 players.
Jaworski said AFL players get one-year contracts, “so every year they have the same opportunity.”
“Tremendous energy, amazing excitement and a lot of talent,” Jaworski said of the would-be Blackjacks. “That’s the good thing about these tryout camps. … These guys come out here and you go, ‘Wow, that guy can play.’”
Kling, who played soccer since he was 6, had the support of his family — father Robert Sr., mother Elaine and sister Carli watched the tryouts.
Carli, a junior, is the kicker on the Vineland varsity football team. She wears No. 13, same number her brother wore for the Fighting Clan, and is the first female in program history to score a point.
Robert Kling Jr. majors in special education at Cumberland County Community College and works with the Fighting Clan kickers in the fall.
“That’s influential to me,” Kling said of his sister playing football. “It makes me feel proud that she looks up to me and wants to kick just like me.
“Football is more like family than soccer is. It’s a little more family-oriented.”
The Blackjacks open the season April 27 against the Philadelphia Soul at the Wells Fargo Center and will have their first home game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on May 4 against the Columbus Destroyers, the league’s other expansion team.
“I’m thankful for the support that we have gotten so far in Atlantic City,” Jaworski said. “I believe there is enough sports-minded people down there, I believe the leadership in Atlantic City knows it can’t just be about the casinos, and they need to have things that involve families and creating events for the city to grow and prosper.”
