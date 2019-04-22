ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Blackjacks of the Arena Football League will play their first game against the Philadelphia Soul on Saturday with a roster that features a mix of experience and youth.
Fifteen of the 24 players who will face the Soul at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center have previous AFL experience. The Blackjacks also have nine rookies, which, according to coach Ron James, is the second most in the six-team AFL. The Columbus Destroyers, the league's other expansion franchise, has 12 rookies.
"We have some veteran talent and veteran leadership," James said Monday during a news conference at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, where the team will play its home games. "That's important when you're putting together a new franchise. But it's also important that you continue to grow as a franchise with young talent."