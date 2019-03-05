Atlantic City’s new Arena Football League team has its first player, and he’s a former Ocean County high school standout.
Atlantic City announced Tuesday it has been assigned quarterback Warren Smith, a 2008 Lacey Township High School graduate. Smith last year played for the ArenaBowl champion Washington (D.C.) Valor.
Smith, of Forked River, helped Lacey win the state Group III championship in 2006, and the Lions nearly repeated in 2007. He now teaches at the school and is an assistant under longtime football coach Lou Vircillo.
“He was always a very competitive young man,” Vircillo said. “He has an extremely good eye, and he’s an accurate passer.”
Last season, Smith played for the AFL’s Valor while also teaching and coaching.
“He would go through a full day of teaching and then go to Washington to practice,” Vircillo said. “You’ve got to love the game a lot to do that.”
Smith is looking forward to finally getting to play close to home.
“Not only do I get the opportunity to play in front of my family and friends, which is a dream come true,” Smith said in a statement from the Atlantic City team, which has said it will announce its name this month. “But I get to play for a first-class organization with top-notch owners, front office and coaches.”
Smith also plans to get involved off the field.
“I would love to get myself involved in the Atlantic City community,” Smith said, “whether it is the local schools, hospitals, youth groups and athletic clubs, as much as possible, as well as the rest of the state of New Jersey.”
After graduating from Lacey, Smith was the starting quarterback for NCAA Iona College, a Football Championship Subdivision program. He led them to an 8-3 record and an NCAA playoff berth in his senior season.
He made his professional debut with the Dresden Monarchs of the German Football League in 2012. The Monarchs went 10-0 in his first season, and Smith led the team in passing yards and finished second in rushing yards.
He returned to the United States to play in the Professional Indoor Football League and was its MVP in 2014. Smith first made an AFL roster with the Spokane Shock after that MVP season and threw for six touchdown passes in his first career start.
Atlantic City’s inaugural AFL season kicks off April 27 against the host Philadelphia Soul. Its home opener will be against the Columbus Destroyers on May 4 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Other players
The league also assigned wide receiver Paul Browning and defensive back LaRoche Jackson to Atlantic City on Tuesday.
