PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles head into Sunday's playoff game at Chicago on quite a roll.
They earned the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a late-season surge that saw them go 5-1 in their final six games of the regular season.
It was a pretty impressive turnaround from about two months ago, when the postseason berth didn't seem like a possibility.
While they prepare to take on the Bears in an attempt to become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions, here's a look back at some of the plays and players who had roles in the best and worst of the regular season.
BEST GAME: Eagles 30, Rams 23 (Dec. 16). No one gave them much of a shot at beating the Rams in Los Angeles. Carson Wentz was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, and the defense was riddled with injuries. Nick Foles led the team yet again.
WORST GAME: Saints 48, Eagles 7 (Nov. 18). They hit rock bottom at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. An embarrassing performance all the way around left them with a 4-6 record. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes. Wentz threw three interceptions.
BEST PLAY (offense): Nick Foles and wide receiver Nelson Agholor teamed up for an 83-yard touchdown against Houston on Dec. 23. Agholor ended the play with a backward flop into the end zone. It was the Eagles' longest passing touchdown in eight years.
WORST PLAY (offense): Minnesota defensive tackle Linval Joseph scooped a fumble lost by Wentz and rumbled 64 yards for a touchdown in the Vikings' 23-21 victory Oct. 7. It was the third-longest fumble return by a defensive lineman in Vikings' history.
WORST PLAY (defense): Washington running back Adrian Peterson burst through a huge hole and sprinted 90 yards for a touchdown in a 28-13 Eagles' win Dec. 3. It was the longest run from scrimmage against the Eagles in their history.
BEST PLAY (special teams): Place-kicker Jake Elliott came through in the clutch once again with a 35-yard field goal as time expired to beat Houston 32-20 on Dec. 23. It was Elliott's second game-winning field goal of the season and sixth of his career.
BEST SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE (offense): Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-30 victory over Houston on Dec. 23. That broke the yardage mark of 464 yards set by Donovan McNabb against Green Bay in 2004.
BEST SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE (defense): Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox capped an impressive regular season by registering three sacks against Washington on Dec. 28. It was the first time an Eagles player had three or more sacks in a game since Cox had three against the Saints in 2015.
UNLUCKIEST PLAYER: Linebacker Paul Worrilow was expected to compete for a starting job this season after signing with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during an Organized Team Activity (OTA) workout and missed the entire season.
BEST OFFSEASON PICKUP: The Eagles obtained defensive end Michael Bennett in April via a trade with Seattle. Bennett wound up registering nine sacks for the Eagles, second-most on the team behind Cox's 10.
WORST OFFSEASON PICKUP: They signed free-agent wide receiver Mike Wallace in March with the hope he could replace Torrey Smith, who was traded to Carolina, as a deep threat. Wallace suffered a fractured fibula in the second game against Tampa Bay and has yet to catch a pass for the Eagles.
BEST OPPONENT (Offense): Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick gets the nod. He worked some "Fitz Magic" against the Eagles on Sept. 16, throwing for 402 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-21 Buccaneers win.
BEST OPPONENT (Defense): Dallas rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was all over the field against the Eagles. He registered 13 tackles and also had an interception in the Cowboys' 27-20 victory Nov. 11.
TURNING POINT: The Eagles looked like long shots to make the playoffs after a 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas left them at 6-7. Then they went to Los Angeles on Dec. 16 and upset the mighty Rams 30-23. That was the start of the turnaround.
