The Atlantic City Blackjacks of the Arena Football League will open its inaugural training camp with 35 players at 10 a.m. Monday at the Euro Sports Center in Egg Harbor City.
Last week, the team drew more than 100 players to an open tryout in Pitman.
The Atlantic City players will report Saturday for physicals.
All training camp practices will be open to the public and the media.
The Blackjacks will have padded practices Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Euro Sports Center and will have a joint scrimmage with the Philadelphia Soul from 8 to 11 a.m. April 13 at Total Turf Experience in Pitman.
The Blackjacks’ preseason camp will continue from 10 a.m. to noon from April 15-19 at the Euro Sports Center.
The Atlantic City team’s season opener is against the Soul on April 27 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
The Blackjacks’ home opener is against the Columbus Destroyers on Saturday, May 4 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
For tickets to the Blackjacks’ home opener or to secure season tickets, call 609-783-9494 or visit ACBlackjacks.com. Fans can secure season tickets with a $50 deposit per seat ($75 for VIP seats).
A team representative will contact those whohave submitted a deposit within a week to select their specific seats. The selections will be done in the order in which deposits were received.
Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and instagram @AFLBlackjacks.
The AFL will consist of six teams this season, including two expansion teams: the Blackjacks and the Columbus Destroyers.
The returning teams are Albany, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington.
The 2019 season will the league’s 32nd since its inception in 1987.
