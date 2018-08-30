PHILADELPHIA - Quarterback Joe Callahan delivered in the clutch for the Eagles in their preseason finale on Thursday night.
The Holy Spirit High School graduate threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Matt Jones with 18 seconds left in regulation to clinch a 10-9 victory over the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It's a great feeling to get a chance like that and win the game like that," Callahan said. "Those moments are what you live for as a quarterback, especially on this stage."
That capped a respectable performance from the 25-year-old from Absecon. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Whether it was good enough for Callahan to earn a roster spot is to be determined over the weekend.
NFL teams are required to reduce their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday. Callahan is one of 90 players on the Eagles' roster and among five quarterbacks.
"As a player I was in this situation all too frequently," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "The next 24-48 hours are a very uneasy feeling for them. We just tried to remind the players that they were competing for roster spots, but there are also 31 other teams looking for players."
He will have a time making the team, considering he is currently fourth on the depth chart behind Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld. However, Callahan has one year of practice-squad eligibility and could come back in that role.
The 6-foot-1, 216-pounder helped his cause on the final drive. He moved the Eagles 68 yards in 11 plays, completing seven passes for 40 yards in the process.
It enabled the Eagles (1-3) to avoid a winless preseason.
"It was great to see Joe come back and lead that drive," Pederson said. "It was a great way for us to finish the preseason."
Callahan had a rather large cheering section at the Linc.
Parents Joe and Judy Callahan were joined by former Holy Spirit teammates and various friends and family members from South Jersey and Philadelphia.
"I let my mom handle all the tickets," Callahand said. "But I know were were in double digits. It's cool to have that much support from friends and family. It's an exciting feeling that not too many people get a chance to experience."
Callahan said he was planning on spending some time in South Jersey while awaiting his fate.
He was hoping to head to Brigantine over the weekend and do some fishing on the beach.
"The last time I was there before camp, I actually caught a mahi off the beach," Callahan said. "My girlfriend happened to look down in the water and asked, 'What kind of fish is that?' I ran over and just grabbed it with my hands.
"These next 24-48 hours are extremely stressful. It's that way for about half the team. I'm just going to do a little fishing, take it easy and see what happens from there."
Celek retiring
According to NFL analyst Michael Silver, former Eagles tight end Brent Celek will announce his retirement on the team's web site Friday. Celek played 11 seasons (2007-17) with the Eagles, recording 398 receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns.
After getting released by the Eagles in the offseason, Celek reportedly had offers from other teams but decided against signing elsewhere.
The QBs
Carson Wentz went through a rigorous pregame warmup for the second straight week and looked good.
Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld did not play.
Hackenberg played most of the second and all of the third quarters. He finished 7-for-16 for 69 yards with two interceptions and a fumble.
The new guys
1. Running back Josh Adams (rookie free agent) rushed for 27 yards on 13 carries.
2. Tight end Anthony Denham (free agent) had three catches for 46 yards after signing with the Eagles on Tuesday.
3. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter (free agent) had two receptions for 37 yards.
The other team
Jets place-kicker Jason Myers hit a 58-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Only in the preseason
There were probably more people on the Wildwood Boardwalk at 7 p.m. Thursday than at the Linc.
Next
The Eagles begin defense of their Super Bowl championship next Thursday at 8:20 p.m. when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.
