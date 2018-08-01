PHILADELPHIA - Eagles backup quarterback Joe Callahan caught the snap out of the shotgun formation during Tuesday's training camp practice and rolled to his left to escape the pass rush.
He spotted wide receiver DeAndre Carter sprinting across the middle of the end zone. Callahan, an Absecon native and Holy Spirit High School graduate, flicked his right wrist and zipped a 20-yard pass that Carter caught as he tumbled to the ground.
"It's about avoiding getting sacked at all costs," Callahan said. "You'll notice a lot of right-handed quarterbacks will step up and spin out when the pocket starts to collapse. It's something we've been working on and it was nice to see it come together."
The crowd at the NovaCare Complex erupted in cheers as coach Doug Pederson halted the two-hour workout after the TD.
The loudest ovation came from a long-haired teenager wearing a No. 3 Eagles t-shirt with "Callahan" on the back.
"I'm Joe's cousin," said Dan Carr, 16, from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. "I live close by, so I thought I'd come over and see how he's doing."
Callahan, 25, who signed as a free agent in May after getting released by Green Bay, has gotten a lot of support since training camp began last week.
Although he's from Absecon, he has a lot of relatives in the Philadelphia area. There have been at least two or three at every workout.
"I think I lead the team with the number of people at practice," Callahan said with a smile.
His friends and relatives are rooting for him to land a spot on the Eagles' regular-season, 53-player roster as a backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.
Most of the attention in training camp has centered around Wentz's bid to recover from his left knee injury suffered last December in time to start the season opener on Sept. 6 against Atlanta.
Wentz sat out the 11-on-11 workouts for the third straight day on Wednesday, but Wentz told the Wilmington News Journal Wednesday that it's part of the rehab plan.
"It's a fluid process," Wentz said. "I'm listening to what the coaches and doctors are telling me."
There is also a bit of intrigue surrounding the No. 3 quarterback spot.
Incumbent Nate Sudfeld is favored to win the job. Because Wentz has not yet been cleared for contact - quarterbacks wear red jerseys, but there's still a chance of a collision - Foles has taken the reps with the starters in 11-on-11 sessions, Sudfeld runs with the No. 2 offense and Callahan works with the No. 3 unit.
He has formed a bond with the backups. After Tuesday's practice, for example, he trotted over to a side field and threw passes to some teammates. Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert brought over cups of water ice from the nearby Rita's stand.
"I try to work with the guys as much as possible," Callahan said. "Since it's my first training camp with the Eagles, there are going to be some ups and downs. My reps are limited sometimes, so I just make sure I take mental reps when I'm not in there."
It helps that he's used to that situation.
Callahan enjoyed a record-setting career at NCAA Division III Wesley College (Delaware) before signing with the Packers as a free agent in 2016. He spent most of the last two years in Green Bay as a backup to Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley aside from brief stints with New Orleans and Cleveland in 2016.
He made his regular-season NFL debut with the Packers in last season's finale, completing 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards in a 35-11 loss to Detroit.
Callahan's future with the Eagles will depend in large part on his performances in the upcoming preseason games. The Eagles open the preseason against Pittsburgh at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 9.
An impressive showing could give him the No. 3 job, a spot on the Eagles practice squad, or perhaps an opportunity elsewhere. The Eagles became interested in signing him after he completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards against them in last summer's preseason.
"I just have to keep working hard and be ready to take advantage of my opportunities when they happen," Callahan said.
