PHILADELPHIA - Eagles backup quarterback Joe Callahan rose to the challenge Monday at the NovaCare Complex.
A day after the team signed free agent quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the Absecon resident and Holy Spirit High School graduate had one of his best practices of training camp.
"I can't read anything into (signing Hackenberg)," Callahan said after practice. "As I've learned in training camps before, sometimes teams make decisions that are unpredictable. Anytime a new quarterback comes in, there's added pressure. I just have to make sure I execute the offense when I'm out there and keep working hard."
He capitalized on his chances during the workout inside the team's practice bubble, rebounding from a rocky performance in Thursday's preseason game.
Callahan, who signed with the Eagles as a free agent in May after getting released by Green Bay, threw a touchdown pass to tight end Joshua Perkins in the first 11-on-11 session. Later in the practice, he was trapped in the end zone for a safety when his protection fell apart, but he then completed back-to-back passes to wide receivers Rashard Davis and Anthony Mahoungou.
That was after a rough outing in Thursday's preseason game against Pittsburgh. He played the entire second half with backups and completed 8 of 17 passes for 91 yards while losing a fumble on a strip sack during the Eagles' 31-14 loss.
Afterward, he said he was "disappointed" in his performance.
"I'm always going to be harder on myself than anyone else," Callahan said Monday. "Some things didn't go right, there were some miscommunications. But it's important for me to just put that stuff in the past and get ready for the next opportunity."
Hackenberg, the New York Jets' second-round draft pick in 2016, signed Sunday afternoon after a tryout at the NovaCare Complex. He became the fifth quarterback on the roster, joining Callahan, Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld.
He donned a red No. 8 Eagles practice jersey and helmet for Monday's practice, but watched the entire workout while standing behind the offensive huddle with the other quarterbacks.
"I've only been here for a couple of hours, but it's been awesome so far," Hackenberg said. "Everyone's been real receptive and I'm really excited for the opportunity."
Hackenberg, a former star at Penn State, was fourth quarterback taken in the 2016 draft, after first-rounders Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams), Wentz and Paxton Lynch (Denver).
He struggled mightily with the Jets, however, never appearing in a regular-season game. Weeks after drafting Sam Darnold No. 3 overall last April, the Jets traded Hackenberg to Oakland in May, but the Raiders released him three weeks later.
He had tryouts with New England and Houston recently but neither panned out. Texans coach Bill O'Brien was Hackenberg's coach at Penn State in 2013.
"I was sitting on my couch the last two months, working out (for other teams), flying all over the place, so it feels good to be back on the field, to have some pads and cleats and stuff on," Hackenberg said. "Watching practice and being able to stay afterward for 30-35 minutes and get some work in, that's what you miss the most. That's the coolest part."
He should get the chance to get some revenge against the Jets in three weeks, when the Eagles play them in the preseason finale on Aug. 31.
Until then, he'll be trying to learn the Eagles' offense and waiting for a chance to prove he is a NFL quarterback.
"This is my opportunity, whenever that comes, whatever this is," Hackenberg said. "I assumed they signed me for a reason. It's going to be tough, but I'm excited. Like I said, it's better than sitting on the couch."
