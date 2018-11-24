When the Philadelphia Eagles reconvened after their open week this month, the players and coaches were thrilled to see defensive tackle Tim Jernigan participating in practice.
It was his first appearance on the field since his offseason neck surgery.
“It was so good seeing (Tim) out there,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Nov. 6. “He’s got such an infectious smile and just a good demeanor. He’s also a guy that brings energy to our defense. He just loves to play.”
Demeanor has been a buzz word around the team lately.
After last week’s 48-7 loss at New Orleans, safety Malcolm Jenkins expressed his concern with the way the team reacted and questioned whether everyone was playing with intensity and energy.
The defense will get a much-needed jolt Sunday against the New York Giants. Jernigan is expected to make his regular-season debut.
“Something I just told myself and promised myself (during his rehab) was that I wouldn’t ever let nobody play with more purpose and passion than I play this game with as long as I’m playing,” Jernigan told NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com on Friday. “(Football) definitely means so much more to me. It’s definitely been tough watching.”
Jernigan, 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, declined to explain how he suffered the injury. Dr. Robert Watkins performed an operation in late April to repair a herniated disc. Jernigan, 26, was placed on the nonfootball injury list (NFI). He sat out all training camp and missed the Eagles’ first 10 regular-season games.
The Eagles’ interior defensive line has struggled in his absence. Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox has had a good season, making 21 tackles and getting four sacks, but has fallen behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Cleveland linebacker Myle Garrett and Chicago linebacker Khalil Mack in the race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Cox frequently sees double- and triple-teams due to the lack of consistent support at various points this season from defensive tackles Haloti Ngata, Bruce Hector, Treyvon Hestor, T.Y. McGill and Destiny Vaeao.
Jernigan had 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Eagles last season and enters Sunday’s game with 15.5 sacks in four seasons.
“It’s great to have him back,” Cox told the team’s website Friday. “I haven’t had that fella all year. To see him running around in his first game of the year, he’s going to come out with his hat on fire.
“Tim makes plays, and he causes a lot of disruption in the backfield. The biggest thing with him is, teams gotta make up their minds now. Are you gonna double me, or are you gonna double him? Whoever you double, the other guy is going to be there to make the plays. It will be great to have Timmy back starting with me.”
Jernigan should bring a much-needed lift to a leaky run defense. Saints running back Mark Ingram (103 yards) and Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (151) had big games against the Eagles the last two weeks.
Now they get a rematch with Giants rookie Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 130 yards in a 34-13 Eagles win over New York on Oct. 11.
A year ago, the Eagles led the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 79.2 yards per game.
“(Jernigan) is one of those guys who is very disruptive up front,” Jenkins told the team’s website Friday. “Everything that we do on defense is predicated on how we disrupt up front, whether it’s the run game or the pass rush. Obviously, we want to put an emphasis on the run game. Having him back helps.”
Jernigan almost didn’t come back.
He was concerned enough about his injury and the surgery that he began to have doubts about his future in football.
He relied on support from his family, especially his 3-year-old daughter, Naomi, during his rehab. She told her dad she wanted to go back to the Super Bowl.
“She definitely gave me that lift to say, ‘Get your butt back out there and keep playing football,’” Jernigan said. “I’m blessed to play football again.”
