Carson Wentz's affection for the city, the franchise, fans and his Philadelphia Eagles teammates were the reasons he agreed to terms on a contract extension last week.
"I don't think this culture and this city could fit me any better," Wentz said during Monday night's livestreamed news conference at the NovaCare Complex. "I love this place, and I wanted to be here for a long time."
Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and the Eagles agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year extension reportedly worth $128 million, including $107 guaranteed, that could keep him with the team through the 2024 season.
Despite Wentz having missed parts of the last two seasons with knee and back injuries, the Eagles still view him as the quarterback who will keep them in contention for championships for the foreseeable future.
"I couldn't be more pleased that Carson is going to be our quarterback for many more years," team owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "He was incredibly impressive on day one when we first met him (before the draft) in Fargo (North Dakota), and every moment he's been with us has just reinforced what we expected, whether its leadership, poise and the desire to be really, really good if not great."
"It's how you draw it up. Our goals are to win really big, and to do that, you need a quarterback that wants it just as badly. This is a great day for the Eagles."