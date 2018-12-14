Carson Wentz's season is likely over.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson explained during Friday's press conference that his star quarterback has a stress fracture in his back.
No surgery will be required but Pederson indicated there will be a three-month recovery before he's fully healed.
"The fact that he doesn't need surgery on this is best news you could possibly have when someone has stress injury like this," Pederson said. "As long as we take proper steps, then no problem."
Pederson listed Wentz as questionable for Sunday's game at Los Angeles against the Rams. He will travel with the team, but considering he is expected to miss his third straight day of practice Friday, it's virtually certain that Nick Foles will be the starting quarterback.
Foles hasn't played since starting the first two games of the season while Wentz was rehabbing the knee injury he suffered against the Rams on Dec. 10, 2017. In his last game, Foles threw for 334 yards in a 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay on Sept. 16.
He enjoyed a magical playoff run last season, which culminated in a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII. Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass to earn the game's Most Valuable Player award.
"Nick's a Super Bowl MVP," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said Thursday. "He'll be alright."
Pederson wasn't exactly sure when Wentz suffered the injury, saying only that it "evolved over time."
Wentz was listed as a limited participant in two practices in late October with back soreness but didn't miss any playing time. He threw for 310 yards and two TDs in a 21-17 loss to Carolina on Oct. 21, then had 286 passing yards with three TDs and an interception in a 24-18 win over Jacksonville in London on Oct. 28.
He was 22-for-32 for 228 yards with three TDs and no interceptions in last Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas. He also lost a fumble and rushed for minus-3 yards on four rushing attempts.
Pederson didn't think his running troubles were related to the latest injury, however.
"Defenses know that Carson runs," Pederson said. "Rushing lanes change, patterns change. It's the same as when Michael Vick was playing for us. Teams rush differently to keep him in the pocket. We're not linking the two together."
The stress fracture is the fourth injury Wentz has sustained in as many years dating back to his senior season at North Dakota State University in 2015.
He missed eight games at North Dakota after undergoing wrist surgery. As a rookie with the Eagles, he suffered a fractured rib in a preseason game against Tampa Bay but played the entire regular season. Last year, he tore the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee.
It's unknown whether his injury history will impact his efforts to land a new contract this offseason.
"You guys can sit here and probably say there's a red flag," Pederson said. "A lot of injuries occur because of the nature of the sport, the violence of the sport."
