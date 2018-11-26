PHLADELPHIA — Mobility is a valuable asset in football.
That goes for coaches as well as quarterbacks.
Instead of remaining on the sideline during the Eagles' game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Doug Pederson occasionally wandered over to the bench to chat with quarterback Carson Wentz and the offensive line.
The conversations evidently helped them snap their two-game losing streak with a 25-22 victory over the Giants.
"I was a little more mobile (Sunday)," Pederson said during Monday's live-streamed news conference. "But we're always asking for feedback and dialog and communication. I think it's important from the standpoint of these guys are playing.
"These guys are out on the field. They're seeing it at real speed, just like we are, but at the same time, if they see something we can make adjustments during the game."
The offensive line suggested that the Eagles stick with the running game.
Rookie running back Josh Adams ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Corey Clement added 45 yards on five attempts. Adams' yardage and carries were the most by any Eagle this season.
"It's a game where we needed to run the ball to get things going," right tackle Lane Johnson said Sunday. "Running the ball allows the O-line to kind of tee off and wear people down when we get it going. It just really makes it easier for our offensive attack so we're not so one-sided."
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a similar conversation with safety Malcolm Jenkins on Sunday.
The Eagles' secondary consisted of Jenkins and a bunch of defensive backs who weren't even on the team a month ago. Injuries had forced guys such as De'Vante Bausby, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Chandon Sullivan and Tre Sullivan to play key roles.
Predictably, the Giants were capitalizing on the weaknesses. Eli Manning threw for 236 yards in the first half. Running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
After Barkley scored on a 52-yard run to make it 19-3, Jenkins had a conversation with Schwartz.
"The biggest thing is we were kind of on our heels the whole first half," Jenkins said Sunday. "We got to a point where we said, 'Look, we know we have guys in the back end scrambling a little bit. So give us something simple, and we'll put the pressure on our (defensive) line to take over.'"
It worked.
Jenkins ended the first half with an interception. The Eagles shut down Manning and company in the second half, though Giants coach Pat Shurmur helped by limiting Barkley's contributions. Barkley had five touches in the second half. Manning had only 61 moe yards passing.
"Hats off to Coach Schwartz for settling down the game plan and giving us an opportunity to go play fast," Jenkins said.
Pederson stuck to a balanced offense.
Adams and Clement had 19 rushes in the second half. Wentz threw 16 passes.
"I encourage the guys to speak up," Pederson said. "If they see something, say something. Again, as coaches we definitely have the final say, but at the same time, I think it builds a healthy chemistry with your team."
