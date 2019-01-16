Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jack Crawford enjoyed a tremendous season on and off the field in 2018.
The St. Augustine Prep graduate and Egg Harbor Township resident was recently named the team's recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award on Jan. 3. He will be honored along with the league's other winners — quarterback Carson Wentz was the Philadelphia Eagles' winner — at the 41st annual Ed Block Foundation banquet in Baltimore on March 23.
Falcons' players chose Crawford after he bounced back from a biceps injury last year to enjoy the best season of his seven-year NFL career. Crawford, 30, only played in four games for the Falcons in 2017 before his injury.
This season, the 6-foot-5, 288-pounder registered career highs in sacks (six) and tackles (35) while also grabbing his first career interception against Carolina on Dec. 23.
Crawford is among seven local players on an NFL roster as of Wednesday, joining Chicago defensive tackle Abduallah Anderson (Absegami, Galloway Township), Cincinnati linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest, Mays Landing), Tampa Bay quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit, Absecon), Los Angeles Rams guard Jamil Demby (Vineland), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern Regional, Stafford Township) and Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine, Galloway Township).
Anderson just signed a reserve/futures contract with the Bears after spending his entire rookie season on their practice squad.
Bell registered four tackles for the Bengals while playing in their last six games. He was signed to their practice squad in November.
Callahan signed a reserve/futures contract with the Buccaneers earlier this month. He sat out the entire season after being released by the Eagles at the end of the preseason.
Demby is finishing his rookie season with the Rams, who are playing at New Orleans Sunday in the NFC championship game. Demby, the Rams' sixth-round draft pick, spent most of this season on Detroit's practice squad before re-signing with the Rams on Nov. 12. He has been inactive for every game.
Harris just completed his 10th season with the Bengals. He registered three tackles while handling the snaps on punts, field goals and extra points. He has missed one game in his 10 seasons.
Johnson started a career-high nine games in his third season for the Titans. He had 22 tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss.
