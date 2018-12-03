PHILADELPHIA — Eagles running back Darren Sproles finally played again Monday night.
Sproles scored a touchdown in a pivotal 28-13 win against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury.
He ran four times for 22 yards. His 14-yard TD run in the second quarter put the Eagles in front 14-10, and they never trailed again.
"The hamstring (injury) I had wasn't a normal type of hamstring injury," Sproles said Friday. "It just took some time (to heal)."
Sproles, 35, rushed for 10 yards on five carries, caught four passes for 22 yards and added 29 yards on three punt returns in the Eagles' season-opening 18-12 victory over Atlanta on Sept. 6.
He hurt his hamstring in practice the following week and was unable to rebound until Monday. He twice thought he was healthy enough to return to action only to re-injure it. The most recent flareup occurred before the Eagles' 27-20 loss to Dallas two weeks ago.
"You think you're good to go," Sproles said. "Then you go out and try to burst or something, and you make it worse."
Eagles coach Doug Pederson was noncommittal before the game on what sort of role Sproles would play against the Redskins.
"You can't just say, 'Hey Darren, here is the game plan," Pederson said Friday. "'Let's go, you're back 100 hundred percent, rocking and rolling.' I think that's a disservice to him and (unfair) to the rest of the guys.
"I would love to see him back on some punt returns. I would love to see him get into the mix on some third downs, offensively, first and second down. For him, it's now about getting back to game speed and getting caught up with that and the physical nature of the game, being tackled again."
Sproles was originally going to retire after last season but decided to come back for one more year after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and a broken arm in the third game of the year. He sat out the rest of the season, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.
He said before the season that he wanted to go out "on his own terms."
Given his injury-filled season this season, however, he may put off retirement yet again.
"We'll have to wait and see," he said.
Backup plan
The Eagles (6-6) still have a chance to earn a wild-card berth in the playoffs if they don't win the NFC East.
They are tied with Washington for second in the division behind Dallas (7-5). They are among a slew of teams still mathematically alive for one of the two wild-card spots along with Seattle (7-5), the Redskins, Minnesota (6-5-1), Carolina (6-6), Tampa Bay (5-7) and Green Bay (4-7-1).
The Eagles lost to the Vikings, Panthers and Buccaneers tthis season.
Up ahead
The Eagles play back-to-back road games the next two weeks at Dallas (7-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-1).
The Cowboys beat the Eagles 27-20 on Nov. 11. The Rams hold the top seed in the NFC with four regular-season games remaining.
