Records: Eagles 9-7, Bears 12-4
Line: Bears by 6 1/2 points
Over/under: 41 1/2 points
TV announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya (NBC)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
My pick (season record: 9-7): Eagles pull off the upset. Eagles 21, Bears 20
Last time met: The Eagles earned their ninth straight victory last season with a 31-3 win on Nov. 26, 2017, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles' Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns passes in the first half to help them take a 24-0 lead. The defense held the Bears to 6 rushing yards, which was the Eagles' best performance in 71 years.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: The Eagles continue their late-season run and knock off the Bears, thus earning a berth in the divisional round of the playoffs at New Orleans next Sunday. Nick Foles throws three TD passes to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky throws two interceptions. Cody Parkey misses an extra point.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: Their playoff run ends in the first game. Foles reinjures his ribs in the first quarter, and Nate Sudfeld throws two interceptions in his place. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack gets three sacks. Bears running back Tarik Cohen scores two touchdowns. Philadelphia's Jake Elliott misses a field goal.
Keep an eye on: Mack (No. 52). Mack is one of the league’s top defensive players. The 6-foot-3, 252-pounder, acquired in a trade with Oakland, has 12 1/2 sacks.
Notable numbers
Eagles are 2-1 vs. Bears in playoffs ... Eagles and Bears are meeting in playoffs for first time since 2001 season. Eagles won 33-19 at Soldier Field. ... Eagles are 5-1 in their last six games. ... Bears are 9-1 in their last 10 games. ... Eagles are 4-4 in road games this season ... Bears are 7-1 at home this season.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Foles has been outstanding since taking over as the starter. He tied the NFL record with 25 straight completions against Washington. Tight end Zach Ertz and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffrey have flourished. Right tackle Lane Johnson has been terrific.
Bears: Cohen is one of the league’s most versatile running backs. He’s gained 1,169 yards from scrimmage and has scored eight TD. Running back Jordan Howard has 935 yards and nine TDs. Tight Trey Burton, a former Eagle, has 59 receptions for 569 yards and six TDs. Trubisky has 24 TD passes and 12 interceptions. He’s also very mobile.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They posted their first shutout since 2014 against Washington. They have 17 takeaways this season, including 10 interceptions. Tackle Fletcher Cox had three sacks and leads the team with 10. End Michael Bennett is next with nine. Cornerback Rasul Douglas has a team-high three interceptions. Cornerback Avonte Maddox is playing at a high level.
Bears: They have the No. 1-ranked rushing defense in the NFL and lead the league with 36 takeaways, including 27 interceptions. Cornerback Kyle Fuller is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. Safety Eddie Jackson has six.
EDGE TO BEARS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson knows what it takes to win in the playoffs.
Bears: Matt Nagy is in the running for Coach of the Year.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Playoff experience cannot be underestimated.
Bears: Soldier Field is a great home-field advantage.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Rick Morrissey, Chicago Sun-Times
“Sunday will be Trubisky’s first playoff game. The question looming over everything is not how the Bears’ defense will play or what the weather will be like. It’s how he’ll react to a tense atmosphere with a season on the line. It’s whether the quarterback will be able to handle postseason football.”
Key matchup
Johnson (65) and Jason Peters (71) vs. Mack (52). Johnson contained Mack when the Eagles played the Raiders last season, but Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also will have Mack lined up over Peters.
