Season records: Eagles 1-0; Buccaneers 1-0
Line: Eagles by 3 points
Over/under: 43 1/2 points
TV Announcers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber and Tiki Barber (Fox)
Forecast: Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph (National Weather Service).
My pick: Heat, humidity and Fitzmagic don't faze the Eagles. Eagles 24, Buccaneers 20 (season record: 0-1)
Last time met: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes in a 45-17 victory over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 22, 2015. Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez threw two TD passes and three interceptions for coach Chip Kelly.
Eagles' best-case scenario: The Eagles' offense gets untracked to help the team get to 2-0. Quarterback Nick Foles shakes out of his slump to pass for 300 yards and three TD passes.The defense collects five sacks against Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, preventing him from throwing deep passes.
Eagles' worst-case scenario: Foles and his supporting cast struggle to move the football again. Foles throws two interceptions. Fitzpatrick throws four TD passes against a hot and tired Eagles defense. Eagles place-kicker Jake Elliott misses two field goals.
Keep an eye on: Buccaneers defensive end Vinny Curry (No. 97). Curry is one of two defensive linemen who signed with the Bucs in the offseason after starting their NFL careers with the Eagles, joining defensive tackle Beau Allen. Curry had the Bucs' only sack last week in their 48-40 win at New Orleans.
Notable numbers
Eagles lead series 10-8 ... Eagles are 3-1 at Raymond James Stadium. ... Eagles are visiting Tampa Bay for first time since 2013. ... Bucs' 48 points were the most scored in the league last week. ... Bucs (48) and Saints (40) combined for the highest scoring Week 1 game in NFL history.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Foles will make his second straight start in place of Carson Wentz. Wides receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder surgery) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) will not play. Running back Jay Ajayi got off to a good start by scoring two touchdowns against the Falcons. Tight end Zach Ertz had a rare off day. Wide receiver Mike Wallace was shut out.
Buccaneers: Winston is serving a three-game suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Wide reciever Desean Jackson (concussion) is not expected to play. Wide receiver Mike Evans and tight end O.J. Howard are both dangerous. Fitzpatrick is coming off a terrific performance. The Bucs' 48 points tied their best single-game output in franchise history.
EDGE TO BUCCANEERS
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: Linebacker Nigel Bradham is back after serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks had a great game against the Falcons with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles. They were fantastic in red-zone defense behind Hicks, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and tackle Fletcher Cox.
Buccaneers: They couldn't contain Saints quarterback Drew Brees and the rest of their high-powered offense. Tackle Gerald McCoy is among the best in the league. Linebacker Lavonte David is also very good.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is not afraid to take chances.
Buccaneers: Dirk Koetter got the team off to a great start.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Heat and humidity could be a factor in Tampa.
Buccaneers: Ryan Fitzpatrick for mayor.
EDGE TO BUCCANEERS
Other views
Martin Fennelly, Tampa Bay Times:
"The Bucs will be mentioned in Sunday church sermons about perseverance, faith. In art class, grade-schoolers will use string, glue and the business end of whisk brooms to make Ryan Fitzpatrick beards."
Key matchup
Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) vs. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13). Evans is a big (6-foot-5, 231-pounds), physical receiver who caught seven passes for 147 yards last week. Mills is a physical, aggressive cornerback.
