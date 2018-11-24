Records: Eagles 4-6; Giants 3-7
Line: Eagles by 5 1/2 points
Over/under: 47 points
TV announcers: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Shannon Spake (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
My pick (season record: 4-6): An Eagles loss would be disastrous. Eagles 24, Giants 21
Last time met: The Eagles played their best game of the season in a 34-13 victory over the Giants on Oct. 11 at MetLife Stadium. Carson Wentz passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns, including two to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 130 yards on 13 carries.
Eagles' best-case scenario: They bounce back from last week's embarrassing defeat at New Orleans. Wentz shows more poise and throws three TD passes, including two to wide receiver Golden Tate, with no interceptions. An injury-riddled secondary gets two interceptions against the Giants' Eli Manning. Barkley is kept in check.
Eagles' worst-case scenario: They continue to struggle and suffer their third straight loss. Tate continues to be a nonfactor. Wentz throws two interceptions and gets sacked four times. Manning throws four TD passes to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Barkley rushes for 150 yards.
Keep an eye on: Barkley (No. 26). The rookie has 1,268 scrimmage yards (728 rushing, 540 receiving) and 10 touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) in his first 10 career games. He's the sixth player in NFL history to have at least 1,200 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in his first 10 games.
Notable numbers
Giants lead series 86-85-2. ... Eagles are 10-6 vs. Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. ... Eagles are 2-3 at home this season ... Giants are 2-3 on the road. ... Eagles' six losses are double last season's total. ... Giants have won two straight after a 1-7 start.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Slow starts continue to be a problem. They've scored 21 points in the first half this season. Wentz is coming off the worst game of his career. Rookie Josh Adams has started to emerge as their top running back. Tate has yet to make an impact. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor had no receptions against the Saints. Tight end Zach Ertz had two.
Giants: They've started to show some life lately, scoring 65 points in their past two games. Manning has 13 TD passes against six interceptions. Barkley is a shoo-in for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Beckham is still among the league's top wide receivers when focused. The offensive line is a weak spot. Manning has been sacked 36 times.
EVEN
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: That was an ugly performance against the Saints. Drew Brees and company scored at will. The Eagles will still have an injury-riddled secondary. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox and Jalen Mills are all hurt. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks may be out for a while. Tackle Tim Jernigan could make his season debut. They have just four interceptions and seven takeaways this season.
Giants: They've allowed at least 20 points in every game. They have allowed 33 or more four times, including 35 last week against Tampa Bay. They have trouble getting to the quarterback. Their 11 sacks are the fewest in the NFC.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is floundering but has a Super Bowl ring on his hand.
Giants: Pat Shurmur has found his footing.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: Their season is on the line.
Giants: They're riding some momentum.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Steve Serby, New York Post:
"Every Thursday night, Beckham has the wide receivers and other teammates on the defensive side of the ball over for dinner and Thursday night football at his crib. Thanksgiving was no exception."
Key matchup
Eagles cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (34) vs. Beckham Jr. (13). Injuries could force the Eagles to use LeBlanc more than they would like. Beckham has the talent to beat even the most experienced cornerback.
