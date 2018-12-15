Records: Eagles 6-7, Rams 11-2
Line: Rams by 13 points
Over/under: 52 1/2 points
TV announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya (NBC)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
My pick (season record: 7-6): Nick Foles plays well, but the Rams win. Rams 38, Eagles 28
Last time met: The Eagles clinched the NFC East title last season with a 43-35 victory at Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 2017. The bad news was quarterback Carson Wentz tore two knee ligaments and missed the rest of the season. Wentz threw four touchdown passes before he got hurt. Foles directed two drives that resulted in field goals.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: The Eagles upset the Rams and the Vikings lose to the Colts to put the Eagles closer to earning the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs. Foles rallies the offense by throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles defense contains Rams quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They lose and the Vikings win, thus hurting their playoffs chances. Foles is rusty from spending the last 11 games on the bench and throws two interceptions. The offensive line allows five sacks. Goff throws four TD passes, and Gurley runs for 150 yards and a TD.
Keep an eye on: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (No. 99). He’s the leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 280-pounder leads the league with 16.5 sacks.
Notable numbers
Eagles lead series 21-19-1 and have won last five meetings. ... Eagles are playing Rams in L.A. for second straight year after not playing there since 1990. ... Eagles are 1-5 at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. ... Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is third in NFL with 98 receptions. ... Gurley is NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,203 yards. ... Gurley leads the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Wentz will miss the game with a back injury. Foles will start for the first time since Week 2 at Tampa Bay. They lost running back Corey Clement last week for the season with a knee injury. Rookie Josh Adams, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood will be the running backs. Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert has played better. Place-kicker Jake Elliott missed his first extra points of the season last week at Dallas.
Rams: They are coming off their first lousy performance of the season, a 15-6 loss at Chicago. Prior to that game, they had scored at least 23 points in every game. Goff has a plethora of weapons around him, including Gurley and wide receivers Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks. Vineland’s Jamil Demby (No. 64) is a rookie offensive lineman for the Rams.
EDGE TO RAMS
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: Their injury-riddled secondary is struggling. Rookie cornerback/safety Avonte Maddox might play. Cornerback Jalen Mills is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury. Linebackers Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill have broken thumbs. End Michael Bennett leads the team with eight sacks.
Rams: They are tied for third in the NFL with 25 takeaways, including 14 interceptions. Safety John Johnson leads the team with four interceptions, and cornerback Marcus Peters has three. Donald and tackle Ndamukong Suh are the league’s most formidable tandem. Mark Barron is one of the leagues’ best linebackers.
EDGE TO RAMS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson could miss the playoffs.
Rams: Sean McVay could be coaching in the Super Bowl.
EDGE TO RAMS
Intangibles
Eagles: Maybe Foles can save the season.
Rams: They’re fighting for top seed in NFC.
EDGE TO RAMS
Other views
Gary Klein, Los Angeles Times:
“The Rams are 11-2 and already have won the NFC West. If they beat the Eagles, they will clinch a bye through the wild-card round of the playoffs and remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the postseason.”
Key matchup
Eagles guards Brandon Brooks (79) and Isaac Seumalo (79) vs. Donald (73) and Suh (93). Brooks and Seumalo have to protect Foles if the Eagles are to have any chance at an upset.
