Records: Eagles 8-7, Redskins 7-8
Line: Eagles by 6½ points
Over/under: 42 points
TV announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Laura Okmin (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
My pick (season record: 8-7): Foles to the rescue again. Eagles 28, Redskins 17
Last time met: The Eagles won two in a row for the first time this season with a 28-13 victory on Nov. 3. Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a broken leg in the first quarter. Ex-Eagle Mark Sanchez took over and threw for 100 yards and an interception. Eagles running back Darren Sproles scored on a 14-yard run. It was his first TD since 2016.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: The Eagles beat the Redskins and Minnesota loses to Chicago, thus enabling the Eagles to get into the playoffs as a wild-card team. Nick Foles throws for 400 yards and three touchdowns. The Redskins’ Josh Johnson throws three interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They lose, or the Vikings win, thus eliminating the Eagles from the playoff race. Foles’ magic finally wears off with two interceptions. Johnson catches fire and beats the Eagles’ secondary for three TDs. Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan gets three sacks.
Keep an eye on: Kerrigan (No. 91). The 6-foot-4, 259-pounder is tied for fourth in the NFC with with 12 sacks and always seems to play well against the Eagles.
Notable numbers
Redskins lead series 77-66-6 ... Eagles have won last three meetings. ... Eagles are 3-4 on the road this season ... Redskins are 3-4 at home this season. ... Eagles are 4-1 in their last five games. ... Redskins are 1-5 in their last six games. ... Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has 113 receptions, an NFL record for tight ends. ... Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has rushed for 1,042 yards.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Foles is coming off a terrific performance against Houston. He threw for a franchise-record 471 yards with four touchdowns. Ertz, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and wide receiver Nelson Aghlor had big games. Left tackle Jason Peters is struggling with a quadriceps injury. Wide receiver Mike Wallace could play for the first time since Week 2.
Redskins: They have scored 16 points or less in four straight games and six of their last eight. They are down to their fourth quarterback, Johnson. Their offensive line is also riddled with injuries. Tight end Jordan Reed is on injured reserve.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They had some late lapses against Houston but played well for most of the game. Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks played well in limited duty. Cornerback Rasul Douglas has stepped up his game. End Michael Bennett leads the team with eight sacks. Douglas and cornerback Avonte Maddox have two interceptions apiece.
Redskins: They released safety J.D. Swearinger after he made critical comments following their loss to Tennessee last week. He had a team-high four interceptions. Kerrigan leads the team with 12 sacks. Cornerback Josh Norman has three interceptions.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson has the team on the brink of a playoff berth.
Redskins: Jay Gruden could be soon be gone.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: They are this close to a playoff berth.
Redskins: Their season can’t end soon enough.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Matthew Paras, Washington Times
“When safety D.J. Swearinger was released from the Redskins this week for blasting the coaching staff, it wasn’t long before his (now former) teammates weighed in on social media. Running back Adrian Peterson commented underneath Swearinger’s Instagram post and wrote that he’d take the safety on his team ‘any day.’”
Key matchup
Jeffery (17) vs.Norman (24). Jeffery had emerged as one of Foles’ favorite receivers down the stretch. Norman has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
