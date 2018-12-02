Records: Redskins 6-5; Eagles 5-6
Line: Eagles by 6½ points
Over/under: 45 points
TV announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters (ESPN)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
My pick (season record: 5-6): Eagles get back to .500. Eagles 27, Redskins 20
Last time met: The Eagles completed a season sweep of the Redskins with a 34-24 victory at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 23, 2017. Quarterback Carson Wentz had four touchdown passes, including a 64-yarder to rookie wide receiver Mack Hollins. Left tackle Jason Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: They win to pull into a first-place tie in the divsion with Dallas and the Redskins with four regular-season games remaining. Wentz throws three touchdown passes. Running back Josh Adams has his first 100-yard game. Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy throws two interceptions.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: Their playoff chances take a big hit with a loss. Wentz throws two interceptions. Coach Doug Pederson abandons the running game. Redskins running back Adrian Peterson rushes for 150 yards. McCoy throws two TD passes and no interceptions. Eagles place-kicker Jake Elliott misses a field goal.
Keep an eye on: Peterson (No. 26). The 33-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down. He ranks fourth in the NFC with 758 yards and six touchdowns on 183 carries (4.1 yards per carry). Peterson also had 16 receptions for 177 yards and a TD.
Notable numbers
Redskins lead series 86-76-6 ... Eagles are 3-1 on “Monday Night Football” under Pederson ... Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has 84 receptions. Former running back Brian Westbrook holds the franchise single-season record with 90. ... Redskins are 1-9 on “Monday Night Football” since 2013 and 2-14 since 2008. ... They are 0-1 this season, losing 43-19 at New Orleans.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: They continue to struggle early in games. They’ve been shut out in the first quarter in five straight and have 21 total first-quarter points this season. Adams appears to have emerged as the No. 1 back. Wentz had a solid game against the Giants. Wide receiver Golden Tate is still a non-factor. The offensive line is getting healthier.
Redskins: They’ve scored 24 points or less in every game but one. McCoy was inconsistent in his first start in relief of injured Alex Smith. Peterson will likely make the Pro Bowl. The offensive line has been ravaged by injuries. Injured wide receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Chris Thompson could play.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They played well in the second half against the Giants but still have a lot of issues. Injuries remain a problem in the secondary and linebacker. Linebackers Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill have broken thumbs. End Michael Bennett leads the team with six and a half sacks. Safety Malcolm Jenkins is playing well.
Redskins: Defense is the strength of their team, especially against the run. They rank eightn in that department. Former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is been a huge addition. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan always plays well against the Eagles. He leads the team with eight sacks. Safety D.J. Swearinger leads the team with four interceptions and Clinton-Dix has three.
EDGE TO REDSKINS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson is not afraid to seek advice from players.
Redskins: Jay Gruden likely needs to make the playoffs to keep his job.
EVEN
Intangibles
Eagles: Fans should be pumped up for prime-time game.
Redskins: They got a lot of flak for claiming Reuben Foster off waivers.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Deron Snyder, Washington Times:
“This marks the second time in four weeks that a local institution reached a despicable conclusion that flies in the face of decency.
“First, the University of Maryland tried to put disgraced football coach DJ Durkin back on the sideline. Now, Dan Snyder’s team has embraced a man twice charged with domestic violence (Foster).”
Key matchup
Eagles tackle Jason Peters (71) vs. Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91). Peters played OK against the Giants but is playing hurt and appears near the end of his career. Kerrigan is still among the NFL’s elite pass rushers.
