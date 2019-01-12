Records: Eagles 10-7, Saints 13-3
Line: Saints by 8 points
Over/under: 51 points
TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver and Peter Schrager (Fox)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Indoors (Mercedes-Benz Superdome).
My pick (season record: 10-7): The Foles magic continues. Eagles 31, Saints 28
Last time met: The Saints hammered the Eagles 48-7 on Nov. 18, dropping the Eagles’ record to 4-6. The Saints’ Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles’ Carson Wentz threw three interceptions. It was the worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: The Eagles pull off another upset and earn a berth in the NFC championship game next week. Nick Foles works his magic yet again, throwing for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Brees throws two interceptions, including one cornerback Rasul Douglas returns for a touchdown. The Eagles’ Jake Elliott boots the game-winning field goal.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: Their playoff run comes to an end. Foles plays well, but the Eagles’ defense can’t stop Brees and company. Brees throws for 400 yards and three TDs. Running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara both rush for more than 100 yards. Elliott misses two field goals.
Keep an eye on: Kamara (No. 41). The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder is one of the league’s most versatile running backs. He leads the Saints in rushing with 883 yards and 14 touchdowns and has also caught 81 passes for 709 yards and four TDs.
Notable numbers
Eagles are 1-2 vs. Saints in playoffs, including 1-1 at Superdome ... Eagles and Saints are meeting in playoffs for first time since 2013 season. ... Eagles are 23-21 in playoff games and have won four straight ... Eagles are 8-14 in road playoffs games, including Super Bowls. ... Saints are 8-10 in playoff games and 6-3 at home. ... Eagles are 5-4 in road games this season. ... Saints are 6-2 at home this season.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Foles struggled early against the Bears but came through when it counted with a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. The offensive line has been playing at a high level. Tight end Zach Ertz and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffrey have been playing well. Place-kicker Jake Elliott is clutch.
Saints: Brees and company haven’t been quite as productive lately but are still explosive. Kamara and Mark Ingram are a powerful one-two punch at running back. Wide receiver Michael Thomas led the league with 125 receptions. The offensive line allowed just 17 sacks with Brees in 16 games.
EDGE TO SAINTS
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They have been playing at a high level for the last month. Tackle Fletcher Cox and ends Michael Bennett and Brandon Graham lead the pass rush. Linebacker Nigel Bradham has taken over as the leader of the front seven. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Cre’Von LeBlanc are playing well.
Cornerback Avonte Maddox is struggling with an injury.
Saints: They have the No. 2-ranked rushing defense in the NFL. They dominated the Eagles earlier this season, allowing one TD and grabbing three interceptions. End Cameron Jordan leads the team with 12 sacks. Linebacker Demario Davis has 110 tackles and five sacks.
EVEN
Assessing the coaches
Eagles:Doug Pederson is making another strong playoff run.
Saints: Sean Payton knows how to motivate his team.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles:They have revenge on their minds.
Saints: Superdome will be rocking.
EDGE TO SAINTS
Other views
Jeff Duncan, The Times-Picayune
“Brace yourselves for a dog fight, New Orleans. Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles will not be another walkover.”
Key matchup
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) vs. Kamara (41). Kamara beat Jenkins for a 37-yard TD late in the Eagles’ regular-season loss in New Orleans. Jenkins, a former Saints player, is eager for a chance at redemption.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.