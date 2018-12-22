Records: Texans 10-4, Eagles 7-7
Line: Eagles by 2 1/2 points
Over/under: 46 points
TV announcers: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn (CBS)
Forecast (National Weather Service): Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
My pick (season record: 7-7): 'Tis the season for Saint Nick. Eagles 21, Texans 20
Last time met: Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez threw two touchdown passes in relief of Nick Foles during a 31-21 win over Houston at Reliant Stadium on Nov. 2, 2014. Foles suffered a broken collarbone and missed the rest of the season. Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes.
Eagles’ best-case scenario: The Eagles beat the Texans, and Minnesota loses to Detroit to put the Eagles closer to reaching the playoffs. Foles plays well again, throwing three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The Eagles defense contains Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, getting three sacks.
Eagles’ worst-case scenario: They lose and the Vikings win, thus eliminating them from playoff contention. Foles struggles in his second game back, throwing two interceptions. The running game can't get untracked. Watson throws two TD passes and runs for a TD. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt gets three sacks. DeAndre Carter returns a punt for a TD.
Keep an eye on: Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (No. 10). Hopkins is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder leads the AFC with 94 receptions for 1,321 yards and is tied for second with 11 receiving touchdowns.
Notable numbers
Eagles lead series 4-0 … Texans are playing in Philadelphia for first time since 2010. … Eagles are 8-1 in last nine games vs. AFC South. … Eagles have won 5 straight vs. AFC South at Lincoln Financial Field. … Eagles are 4-3 at home this season. … Texans are 5-2 in road games this season.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Foles will make his second straight start in place of injured Carson Wentz. He threw for 270 yards with no touchdowns and an interception against the Rams, but led them to a 30-23 win. Running back Wendell Smallwood is playing a bigger role in place of injured Corey Clement. Tight end Zach Ertz has a franchise-record 101 receptions. Ertz and guard Brandon Brooks were chosen for the Pro Bowl.
Texans: They have scored at least 20 points in 11 of 14 games. Watson is a dual threat as a passer and runner. Running back Lamar Miller is 83 yards away from 1,000 for the season. Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas are a potent combination. Hopkins is a Pro Bowler. The offensive line is the weak spot. Former Eagle DeAndre Carter is a wide receiver and punt returner.
EDGE IS EVEN
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: Their injury-riddled secondary stepped up in a big way against the Rams. Defensive back Avonte Maddox played outstanding, as did cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc. Linebacker Jordan Hicks and tackle Tim Jernigan are expected to play. Tackle Fletcher Cox was chosen for the Pro Bowl. End Michael Bennett leads the team with eight sacks. Cox has 7.5 sacks. They have at least one interception in four straight games.
Texans: They are extremely talented. They have allowed 24 points or less in 11 games. End J.J. Watt leads the AFC with 14.5 sacks. Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has eight. Watt, Clowney and linebacker Benardrick McKinney were all chosen for the Pro Bowl. Safety Justin Reid has three of their 15 interceptions.
EDGE TO TEXANS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson could miss the playoffs.
Texans: Bill O'Brien has made them Super Bowl contenders.
EDGE TO TEXANS
Intangibles
Eagles: They must win to have a chance at the playoffs.
Texans: They’re trying to catch Kansas City for the AFC's top seed.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle
"The Texans haven't clinched a playoff berth yet, or the AFC South division. To do so, they have to keep winning. And that starts anew Sunday on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off of an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams."
Key matchup
Eagles tackles Lane Johnson (65) and Jason Peters (71) vs. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90).
Watt and Clowney are two of the top pass rushers in the NFL. Johnson and Peters must keep them away from Foles for the Eagles to win.
