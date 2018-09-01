NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim their 90-man rosters down to 53.
Offensive lineman Jamil Demby made the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The 2014 Vineland High School graduate was taken in the sixth round by L.A. at the NFL Draft in June.
“Honestly, it’s an unreal feeling,” the 22-year-old from Vineland said in a text message. “Words can’t explain how this feels. I went (through) so much to get here. (I) made so may sacrifices and been (through) so many ups and downs that (it) can throw your vision off when picturing a moment like this. But it’s here and I can’t (be) more blessed.”
On the flip side, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Brandon Bell, a 2013 Oakcrest High School graduate, and Chicago Bears defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (Absegami) were cut early Saturday. They joined quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit), who was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, on the open market.
Bell, Anderson and Callahan can sign with another team if they clear waivers.
— John Russo
Demby joins several other area players on active rosters this season — Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep), Bengals longsnapper Clark Harris (Southern Regional) and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jack Crawford (St. Augustine).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.