6-foot-2, 296 pounds ... 23 years old. ... First season with Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent ... Played collegiately at University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, where he was born and raised. ... Registered 18 career sacks for the Bulls. ... Was an all-state two-way lineman at Robinson High School in Tampa. ... Expected to get some playing time as a backup to starters Fletcher Cox and Haloti Ngata.

What was your first summer job?

“I never had one. I wanted to work to help out my mother (Monica Lockett), but she always insisted I concentrate on school and football.”

Who was the biggest influence on you growing up?

“My mom, no question about it. She is a single mother who worked two and three jobs at a time. I get my strong work ethic from her. Growing up, I was always told that working hard will take you a long way in life.”

Being from Tampa, were you a Buccaneers fan?

“Not really. I lived about 20 miles from (Raymond James Stadium), but I only went to two or three games. I paid a lot attention to defensive tackles like (Pro Football Hall of Famer) Warren Sapp, but I didn’t follow the team all that much.”

